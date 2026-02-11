 'I Won't Sing...': Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Halts Delhi Concert After Men Harass Female Fans, Asks Security Remove Them—VIDEO
'I Won't Sing...': Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Halts Delhi Concert After Men Harass Female Fans, Asks Security Remove Them—VIDEO

Singer Jasmine Sandlas, known for hit tracks Shararat, Taras, and Yaar Na Miley, was performing at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium when she halted her show midway. Spotting two men harassing women in the crowd, she called them out and asked security to remove them, stating, "I will not perform if women don't feel safe in my concert."

Updated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 09:15 AM IST
article-image
Jasmine Sandlas Takes Stand Against Harassment | Photo Via Instagram

Singer Jasmine Sandlas, who recently lent her voice to Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar, featuring hit tracks like Shararat and the title track, is currently touring and recently performed at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on February 7. During the show, as chaos erupted in the crowd, Jasmine made a powerful statement on women's safety by halting her performance midway after noticing harassment. She addressed the situation firmly, making it clear she would not continue until all women in the audience felt safe

Jasmine Sandlas Halts Delhi Concert Midway After Men Harass Female Fans

Noticing two men harassing women in the crowd, Jasmine, visibly disturbed, called them out and asked event security to remove them immediately. She made it clear that ensuring a safe and respectful environment for women was non-negotiable, taking priority over the continuation of the show.

Jasmine said, "Security can you please remove these two guys as they are troubling these women. I will not perform if women don’t feel safe in my concert."

Check it out:

article-image

Netizens Praise Jasmin Sandlas

Soon after, several videos of the singer went viral on social media, with netizens praising Jasmine for her bold move and zero-tolerance approach towards harassment. The incident generated significant buzz online, with many praising the singer for using her platform to address a pressing issue in real-time.

Ayesha Khan's Surprise Appearance

During her concert in Delhi, Ayesha Khan, who featured in the dance number Shararat, made a surprise appearance on stage, where the two danced to Shararat, earning loud cheers from the audience.

Ayesha was heard saying, "Main saare steps bhool gayi stage pe aake. I’m so glad to be here. I always tell Jasmine, she’s a god’s child."

After the performance, Jasmine, who was overwhelmed by the response, Jasmine told the crowd, "I’m so so happy to be here. So thankful to be here. Performing in Delhi is always life-changing. Hamesha. Every time I perform in Delhi, it feels special. This time too is just beautiful. I love you, Delhi."

Singer Jasmine Sandlas is also known for hits like Poison Baby, Illegal Weapon 2.0, Nasha, Taras, and Yaar Na Miley.

