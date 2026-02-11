'We Will Miss...': Paresh Rawal CONFIRMS Manoj Bajpayee As Bhagam Bhag's New Lead, Replacing Govinda

Manoj Bajpayee Replaces Govinda In Bhagam Bhag 2 | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has officially joined the cast of Bhagam Bhag 2, replacing Govinda, confirmed Paresh Rawal, who starred in the original 2006 film. The first film featured Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and Paresh Rawal as the three leads, alongside Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Razak Khan, and Asrani. As of now, it is known that Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal from the original cast will return.

Manoj Bajpayee Replaces Govinda In Bhagam Bhag 2

Talking about Manoj replacing Govinda in Bhagam Bhag 2, Paresh told Bollywood Hungama, "It'll make for a different and unique combination."

Further, Paresh Rawal added that he will miss Govinda in the film. When asked about the reason for Govinda’s exit, Rawal admitted that he has no idea.

Paresh Rawal On His Role In Bhagam Bhag 2

Paresh Rawal also hinted at his exciting role in Bhagam Bhag 2, revealing that he will be seen in a double role this time. Sharing his enthusiasm, he said, "I am excited. Maza aayega. Dhamaal hoga!"

This won’t be the first time Paresh is taking on multiple roles, he has previously played double roles in films like Platform, Andaz Apna Apna, Janam Kundli, and Chor Machaye Shor. In Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, he even took on a triple role.

Reportedly, Bhagam Bhag 2 will also feature Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead. Known for her work in Guntur Kaaram, The Greatest of All Time, and Lucky Bhaskar, she will be returning to Hindi cinema after her debut film Upstarts (2019). Talks are reportedly on to finalize her opposite Manoj Bajpayee.

The film will be directed by Raaj Shaandilya, taking over from Priyadarshan, who helmed the original.