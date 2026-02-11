Who Is Bhagirath Bhatt? Sitar Maestro Expected To Enter Salman Khan Hosted Bigg Boss 20

Bhagirath Bhatt |

Bhagirath Bhatt is a well-known sitar player and composer. He is reportedly being considered for Bigg Boss Season 20, which has sparked curiosity among viewers about who he is. However, there has been no official confirmation yet regarding his participation in the show.

Bhagirath Bhatt was born in 1991 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. He completed his schooling at Shree Satya Sai Vidyalaya in Jamnagar and later pursued his higher education in Baroda. His musical journey was influenced by his father, Pankaj Kumar Dineshchandra Bhatt, who was a singer and tabla player. During his early years of training, Bhagirath learned under the guidance of Ustad Abdul Halim Jaffer Khan, Ustad Shahid Parvez, Ustad Asad Khan, and Shri Chetan Shastri.

Bhagirath gained recognition for his contribution to the soundtrack of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmaavat. A renowned sitar sadhak and a music coomposer, he is known for performing in classical, folk, fusion, and ghazal genres. He has worked across Bollywood, as well as in South Indian, Marathi, and Gujarati cinema.

He has contributed to notable Bollywood projects such as Loveyapa, Qala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and others. In addition, he has worked on web series including Heeramandi, Kota Factory 2, Gullak, Bandish Bandits, Anupamaa, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, among others.

Sitar maestro Bhagirath was a featured sitarist on Indian Idol Season 12. He was also seen in reality shows like Saregamapa, Superstar Singer, Kaun Banega Crorepati, MTV Unplugged, and Naam Reh Jayega (with Arijit Singh). Bhagirath's official social media handle is @bhagirath.bhatt with a whopping 54.9K followers on Instagram.

Will Bhagirath Bhatt Enter Bigg Boss 20?

According to a report by India TV News, Bhagirath Bhatt is expected to join Bigg Boss Season 20. However, there has been no official confirmation yet. During the grand finale of Bigg Boss Season 19, host Salman Khan announced that Season 20 is likely to premiere around September 2026.