Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar's Brother SLAMS Amaal Mallik Over ₹20 Lakh Business Claim, Says 'Gift Mein Aake Nahi...' – VIDEO

Singer Amaal Mallik has sparked controversy after he recently, in a conversation with Baseer Ali, Zeishan Quadri, and Nehal Chudasama on Bigg Boss 19, claimed that the 'pati-patni' duo Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar, whom he knows from outside, would not be on anyone's team but would sweetly call him 'Amaal Bhai' since he gives them business and promotional reels to push his songs.

He further alleged that the couple charges Rs 20 lakh for such promotions, which is why they prefer to call him 'Bhai' but refrain from taking a stand for anyone in the house. However, his remarks did not sit well with Nagma’s brother, Mohammed Ali Mirajkar, who lashed out at Amaal.

Nagma Mirajkar's Brother SLAMS Amaal Mallik Over ₹20L Business Claim

On Thursday evening, he said, "Andar kaafi log hain jo hume laga tha ki dost hain, lekin abhi apne asli rang dikh rahe hain. Unn mein se ek aap bhi ho. Yeh bilkul sahi baat nahi hai. Aap bhi ek creator ho, hum bhi ek creator hain. Aap music banate ho, aapke songs hum tak aate hain, hum unhe promote karte hain, aur is wajah se woh logon tak pahunchte hain. Aap humein unhi cheezon ke paise dete ho jo hum deserve karte hain. Humne itni mehnat se jo banaya hai, aisa toh nahi hai ki aap humein gift mein aake 20 lakh de rahe ho. Yeh baat bilkul galat hai."

Awez's Sisters Reacts To Amaal Mallik's Remarks

Awez's sister, Moonzarin Darbar, also expressed disappointment and wrote in the comments section, "Some people can’t handle the respect they get, changing sides often, with no regret. They think others are just the same, but time reveals their true game."

Awez's younger sister Anam Darbar took to her Instagram story, responding to Amaal's comments and wrote, "So disappointed. You do you."

Meanwhile, this week, Neelam Giri, Tanya Mitta, Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, Zeeshan Qadri, Pranit More, and Natalia Janoszek have been nominated in Bigg Boss 19.