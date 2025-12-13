Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 13: Noina's Plan To Break Mihir & Tulsi's Marriage Gets Exposed

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, Episode 139:

The episode begins with a worried Mihir rushing to the police station to report that his wife, Tulsi, has gone missing. However, the police refuse to file a missing complaint, explaining that 24 hours must pass before a report can be registered. They add that Mihir himself mentioned Tulsi left the house in anger and she might return once she calms down.

Meanwhile, Tulsi wonders about the stranger who is helping her, only to realise that it is Lord Krishna in human form. Overwhelmed, she finds strength after Krishna tells her that it is time to begin a new journey, assuring her that she must fight her battles with his support and that she is not alone. Soon after, the police find Tulsi, inform her that Mihir has been searching for her, and take her back to Shantiniketan.

At the same time, Pari and Ranvijay get married in the presence of family members, but without Mihir and Tulsi, which leaves everyone worried.

Hemant confronts Noina, asking to speak to her privately. He says she does not seem normal and questions her about Mihir and Tulsi's absence, hinting at her possible involvement. Noina becomes defensive, accusing Hemant of blaming her and asks him to question her brother, Mihir instead.

Later, private investigator Ranganathan calls Noina, demanding his payment after completing his job. A flashback reveals that Noina had asked him to hand over photos of her and Mihir to Tulsi, pictures from the night Mihir rescued Noina after her suicide attempt. This exposes Noina's pre-planned scheme to create problems in Mihir and Tulsi's marriage.

Noina's sister, Suchita, asks her how she feels. Noina admits she feels bad for Tulsi but chooses her own happiness over Tulsi's, stating she is not God. She argues that Mihir had been acting normal despite his guilt and that Tulsi deserved to know the truth. Noina claims she did not directly reveal it but made sure it would come out eventually.

She adds that Mihir cheated both women and how one day Tulsi will thank her for exposing the reality, as Mihir does not truly love her.

Towards the end, a rain-drenched and devastated Mihir returns to Shantiniketan, worrying the Virani family. When questioned about Tulsi, he initially says everything is fine, then claims she is hospitalised and under observation.

As Pari's bidaai takes place, Tulsi appears at the entrance of Shantiniketan and walks toward Pari and Ranvijay