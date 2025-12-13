 Arjun Rampal CONFIRMS Engagement With Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades After 6 Years Of Dating – VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentArjun Rampal CONFIRMS Engagement With Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades After 6 Years Of Dating – VIDEO

Arjun Rampal CONFIRMS Engagement With Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades After 6 Years Of Dating – VIDEO

Actor Arjun Rampal recently confirmed his engagement to longtime girlfriend, fashion designer Gabriella Demetriades, after six years of dating. On Saturday, Rhea Chakraborty shared a trailer of her podcast Chapter 2, where the couple discussed their love story and marriage. Rampal said, "We are engaged!" The couple, together since 2019, have two sons, Arik and Ariv.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 09:34 PM IST
article-image

Actor Arjun Rampal, currently basking in the success of his theatrical release Dhurandhar, in which he played the role of Major Iqbal, released on December 5 and set to cross the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office, may have recently confirmed his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, fashion designer Gabriella Demetriades, after six years of dating.

Arjun Rampal Confirms Engagement With Gabriella Demetriades

On Saturday, December 13, Rhea Chakraborty shared a video on her social media handle featuring a trailer of her podcast, Chapter 2, where Arjun and Gabriella appear as guests to talk about their love story, marriage, and more. In the video, Gabriella said, "We're not married now, but who knows?" Further, Rampal added, "We are engaged! We just broke it on your show," confirming their engagement.

Check out the video:

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: BMC To Hold Lottery For 120 PAP Homes In Kandivali East, Clearing Way For Magathane–Goregaon 120-ft DP Road
Mumbai: BMC To Hold Lottery For 120 PAP Homes In Kandivali East, Clearing Way For Magathane–Goregaon 120-ft DP Road
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Halts 18 Construction Projects For Violating Air And Noise Pollution Norms
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Halts 18 Construction Projects For Violating Air And Noise Pollution Norms
CIDCO Slashes Navi Mumbai Housing Prices By 10%, Launches 19,000 Affordable Homes Across Key Nodes
CIDCO Slashes Navi Mumbai Housing Prices By 10%, Launches 19,000 Affordable Homes Across Key Nodes
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: NMMC Launches Special Drive To Identify And Verify Duplicate Voters | VIDEO
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: NMMC Launches Special Drive To Identify And Verify Duplicate Voters | VIDEO
Read Also
Arjun Rampal Opens Up On Divorce From Mehr Jesia, Admits Marrying At Early Age: 'Guy Perspective Is...
article-image

In the video, the model was also heard saying, "Your love comes with conditions, it's like if a person behaves this way, then get my approval or love. But when you have a child, you can't do that, right?"

Rampal also spoke about losing his mother, Gwen Rampal, who passed away in 2018. He said, "Support when you lose your parents, nobody can prepare you for. So, I always say losing a parent is liking losing a limb."

Gabriella also shared that she didn’t approach Arjun because he is really hot, and she hoped he hadn’t said that about her. To this, the actor replied, "No, no. I went after her because she was hot, then I realised there is a little more to it than just the hotness."

Arjun has been in a relationship with Gabriella since 2019. The couple are also parents to two sons, Arik and Ariv.

Arjun was previously married to Mehr Jesia and they co-parent two daughters Myra and Mahikaa.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Newlyweds Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Raj Nidimoru Make FIRST Public Appearance At Mumbai Airport, Refuse...

Newlyweds Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Raj Nidimoru Make FIRST Public Appearance At Mumbai Airport, Refuse...

Arjun Rampal CONFIRMS Engagement With Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades After 6 Years Of Dating –...

Arjun Rampal CONFIRMS Engagement With Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades After 6 Years Of Dating –...

'Get A Life...': Director Sanjay Gupta Says He Has Been Abused After Claiming He's Not Interested In...

'Get A Life...': Director Sanjay Gupta Says He Has Been Abused After Claiming He's Not Interested In...

Sunil Pal SHOCKS Netizens With Drastic Weight Loss At Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Premiere In Mumbai,...

Sunil Pal SHOCKS Netizens With Drastic Weight Loss At Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Premiere In Mumbai,...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 9 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer To Show A Huge Jump On...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 9 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer To Show A Huge Jump On...