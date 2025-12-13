Arjun Rampal CONFIRMS Engagement With Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades After 6 Years Of Dating – VIDEO

Actor Arjun Rampal, currently basking in the success of his theatrical release Dhurandhar, in which he played the role of Major Iqbal, released on December 5 and set to cross the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office, may have recently confirmed his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, fashion designer Gabriella Demetriades, after six years of dating.

Arjun Rampal Confirms Engagement With Gabriella Demetriades

On Saturday, December 13, Rhea Chakraborty shared a video on her social media handle featuring a trailer of her podcast, Chapter 2, where Arjun and Gabriella appear as guests to talk about their love story, marriage, and more. In the video, Gabriella said, "We're not married now, but who knows?" Further, Rampal added, "We are engaged! We just broke it on your show," confirming their engagement.

Check out the video:

In the video, the model was also heard saying, "Your love comes with conditions, it's like if a person behaves this way, then get my approval or love. But when you have a child, you can't do that, right?"

Rampal also spoke about losing his mother, Gwen Rampal, who passed away in 2018. He said, "Support when you lose your parents, nobody can prepare you for. So, I always say losing a parent is liking losing a limb."

Gabriella also shared that she didn’t approach Arjun because he is really hot, and she hoped he hadn’t said that about her. To this, the actor replied, "No, no. I went after her because she was hot, then I realised there is a little more to it than just the hotness."

Arjun has been in a relationship with Gabriella since 2019. The couple are also parents to two sons, Arik and Ariv.

Arjun was previously married to Mehr Jesia and they co-parent two daughters Myra and Mahikaa.