Arjun Rampal Opens Up On Divorce From Mehr Jesia, Admits Marrying At Early Age: 'Guy Perspective Is Often Not Spoken About' (VIDEO)

Actor Arjun Rampal recently opened up about his divorce from model Mehr Jesia. The couple announced their separation in 2018 after 20 years of marriage. They also have two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra. Recently, the actor revealed that his divorce was 'very difficult.'

Arjun, speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, The Ranveer Show, said that coming from a broken home and not succeeding in marriage was not easy for him. Later, when he realised what went wrong, he took responsibility for it.

He added that he and Mehr are now very close and share a strong bond, describing their relationship as very loving and greater than everything else.

Check out the video:

Talking about his separation, Arjun said that usually the guy's perspective is not spoken about and when one goes through a breakdown, space is needed and nobody except for you can help yourself.

The actor said that it is human nature to pass on the fault to someone else. "But the meltdown is something else. It happens because it's not working out, because you're sad because you're unhappy. If you can't look in there and you can't try to find happiness more in there, that's when it's going to crack. It's, I think, important to shut all your doors, windows, and everything, isolate. That's what I did. You realize there were so many shortcomings within you."

Further, Arjun admitted that he got married at an early age. He said that men usually mature slower as compared to women. "We are idiots. I know guys who had these childhood sweethearts, never cheated on each other. It's phenomenal. So those things also do occur. But those I call miracles," Rampal added.

Currently, he is in a relationship with model Gabriella Demetriades, with whom he has two sons.