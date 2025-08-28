Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 August 28 Written Update: Tulsi Finds Noina's Earring In Mihir's Blazer

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, starring Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay and Barkha Bisht, is getting interesting with each passing day. In Thursday's episode (August 28), a storm brews both outside and inside Shantiniketan. While Mihir finds himself stranded at Noina's house due to heavy rains, Tulsi anxiously waits for him at home. What begins as concern soon spirals into suspicion when Tulsi discovers Noina's earring in Mihir's blazer, leading to an emotional confrontation that tests their bond.

Here's the written update of the latest episode:

Mihir drops Noina home in his car while it's raining heavily. As he prepares to leave, Noina insists he stay back for a cup of coffee and convinces him not to drive until the rain slows down.

Meanwhile, back at Shantiniketan, Tulsi grows restless as it's already 12:30 am and Mihir hasn't returned. Worried, she repeatedly tries calling him, but his phone doesn't connect.

At Noina's house, Mihir dozes off on the couch while waiting for his coffee. Just then, Tulsi's call comes through. Noina notices it and wakes Mihir up, handing him the phone. Mihir reassures Tulsi over the call, telling her that he will leave shortly from Noina's place.

In a surprising moment, Mihir praises Tulsi in front of Noina, speaking highly of her grace and strength. When Mihir finally decides to leave, his car doesn't start due to the weather. Left with no choice, Noina offers to drop him home in her car.

Noina drives Mihir back home.

Tulsi tells Mihir that he should have asked Noina to come home instead. Mihir catches a cold because of the rain, and Tulsi brings him a cup of kaadha to make him feel better, but he falls asleep before drinking it. While arranging Mihir's blazer, Tulsi is shocked to find an earring tucked inside.

Next morning, Tulsi furiously confronts Mihir about the earring. She lashes out, asking if it belongs to Noina. In anger, she tells him that today it's an earring, tomorrow it will be a lipstick. She further accuses him, saying that earlier everything was only from Noina's side, but now even Mihir seems to be involved with her.

After all the anger, Tulsi tells Mihir that she was only joking with him. The two exchange "I love you."

Just then, Noina calls Mihir, but Tulsi answers instead. She thanks Noina for dropping Mihir home last night and mentions finding her earring, assuring she'll return it. Tulsi also invites her to the Ganpati celebrations at Shantiniketan, but Noina declines, citing work commitments.

Angad and Vrinda travel to Pune for office work, but when night falls, they struggle to find accommodation. The hotel has only one room available, and both refuse to share it. Later, Angad slips and injures his leg. Vrinda, who is studying physiotherapy, checks his injury and tends to him. Circumstances eventually lead them to stay together in the same room.

The next morning, Vrinda brings Angad along with her on the bus as they return to Mumbai. However, Angad feels quite uncomfortable during the journey.