Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 August 27 Written Update: Tulsi Loses Cool After Gayatri Mentions Mandira's Name As Mihir Gets Stuck With Noina In Office

In tonight's episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, emotions run high as old wounds resurface and past secrets threaten to shake the present. While Tulsi earns Mihir's praise for handling Pari's crisis with grace, Noina's hidden feelings for Mihir begin to come to light. As heavy rains trap Mihir and Noina together, Gayatri's warnings reopen the painful chapter of Mandira, leaving Tulsi furious yet determined to protect her family's dignity.

Here's what happened in Wednesday's (August 27) episode:

Tulsi and Mihir return from Pari's in-laws' house, and during the car ride, Mihir praises Tulsi for handling the sensitive situation so well. He tells her how gracefully she managed the matter of Pari's theft in front of her in-laws. Just then, Mihir receives a message from Noina asking if everything is fine. He compliments Noina too, saying her advice helped him deal with Pari's issue. Tulsi then says that Noina is such an old friend of his and that it's nice they met again after so many years.

Noina is on a video call with her sister when the latter reveals that Noina was deeply in love with Mihir during their college days. Suchu, her sister, points out that Noina returned to India and started her business only because of Mihir. Noina denies it, insisting that Mihir is just a good friend. However, her sister warns that she's fooling herself, as her love for Mihir will eventually resurface.

Angad and Vrinda are traveling to Pune for office work, but separately - Angad by car and Vrinda by bus. Suddenly Vrinda's bus gets a flat tyre, forcing it to stop at a roadside dhaba. Coincidentally, Angad is there too. In a dramatic moment, just as a stall's roof is about to collapse on Vrinda, Angad rushes in and saves her, pulling her close.

Angad then asks Vrinda to join him in the car.

At home, Tulsi prepares for Ganesh Chaturthi and discusses ordering an eco-friendly Ganpati idol with Daksha and Gayatri.

Ritik shows his social media account to Munni, and she listens to him lovingly and attentively. He then asks her if he seems like a duffer or a cartoon, since no girl wants to befriend him and most just ignore him. Munni explains to him that things aren't the way he's imagining.

Mihir and Noina get stuck at the office due to heavy rainfall. On a call, Tulsi tells Mihir to drop Noina home on his way back. However, at home, Gayatri warns Tulsi not to trust Mihir too much, adding, "Baarish ke mausam mein hi nayi kahaniyaan shuri hoti hai. Yaad hai na Mandira? Dost se dusri aurat banne mein zyada waqt nahi lagta...Jaise Mandira." The mention of Mandira's name leaves Tulsi stunned.

Tulsi lashes out at Gayatri, saying, "Don't provoke me." She tells her that she respects relationships, which is why she usually remains silent. Tulsi declares that no one in the house should take Mandira's name. She recalls how her life was shattered when she discovered Mihir and Mandira's affair, yet she still held everything together.

She says that Mihir's dignity must remain intact before the children, so neither Mandira's name should be mentioned nor should she be provoked. Tulsi warns Gayatri, "Main maryada bhul jaaongi aur mujhse koi gustakhi ho jayegi. Jaise Raavan ka kisi ghar mein naam nahi liya jata izzat se vaise hi yaha Mandira ka naam mat lena."

Gayatri tells Tulsi that she is only giving her a warning, adding that a husband who can make a mistake once is capable of repeating it. But Tulsi replies sternly that Mihir will not make such a mistake again. Daksha too lashes out at Gayatri in support of Tulsi.