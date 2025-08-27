Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, August 26: Pari Confesses To Tulsi & Mihir That She Had Stolen The Jewellery, But...

In yesterday's (August 26, 2025) episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, we got to see that after talking to Noina, Mihir came home. He is still worried about talking to Pari about stealing the jewellery. Tulsi tells him to go and talk to Pari, but she says that he trusts his daughter and she herself will come and confess it.

Later, when Tulsi and Mihir come for dinner in the dining area, Pari tells them that she wants to talk to them. They go into a room, and Pari confesses that she had stolen the jewellery. But, she doesn't tell them the real reason. Pari tells Tulsi and Mihir that even though her in-laws are rich, she doesn't have any money to use for herself. She says that she wanted to buy a gift for Ajay and that's why she stole the jewellery and sold it. However, when she came out of the jewellery shop, someone stole the money.

Pari starts crying in front of Mihir and Tulsi, and they both become emotional. Mihir takes out the jewellery from his pocket, and it is revealed that he and Noina went to the shop and bought the necklace and ring that Pari had sold.

Further, it is revealed that Pari overhears Mihir and Tulsi's conversation, and talks to Ranvijay about it. So, he tells her to confess stealing the jewellery, but also tell a lie about it.

Mihir tells Pari that she now has to tell the truth to her in-laws as well. So, next morning, Mihir, Tulsi, and Pari go to the Parekhs' house. There, Pari gives jewellery to Indira and confesses that she had stolen it. Indira gets angry and calls Pari a robber. Pari tells the same lie to her in-laws that she wanted to buy a gift for Ajay and that's why she had stolen the jewellery.

Pari apologises to Indira, and later even Mihir and Tulsi tell the Parekhs sorry with folded hands. Tulsi says it was her mistake that she didn't teach her daughter how to adjust at her in-laws' house.

Tulsi tells Ajay to give Pari some work, so she can become independent. Ajay agrees to it. And finally, Indira forgives Pari. Tulsi says that now she can tell everyone that her daughter is not just married to a rich family, but to a family that has a big heart.

Meanwhile, Angad tells Vrinda that for work he has to go to Pune, and she has to accompany him. Angad thinks Vrinda will say no to it, so he can replace her. But, she agrees to go with him. Vrinda's brother doesn't want her to go to Pune as it is a new job. But, her mother, Malti, says she either has to go to Pune or leave the house.

In the preview, it is shown that in tomorrow's episode Gayatri tells Tulsi to be careful as during rains a lot of things happen. She reminds Tulsi of Mandira, hinting at Mihir and Noina's closeness. We are also shown that Angad and Vrinda are getting close and even Munni and Hrithik. So, let's wait and watch what will happen in today's episode.