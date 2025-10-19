Nia Sharma Gifts Herself Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 Worth ₹ 1.50 Crore

Instagram: Nia Sharma

Television actress Nia Sharma has purchased a new car. She is now the owner of Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53, which is reportedly worth Rs. 1.50 crore. The actress took to Instagram to share pictures of her new car. Nia in the caption quipped that all her money is gone and now EMI (easy monthly instalment) is on.

She captioned the post as, "AMG!!!!!!!!! ………………(All Money gone) EMI ON😊😊😊😊😆 Thanks @autohangar for such a beautiful delivery experience and rewinding our childhood (sic)." Check out the pictures below...

Television Celebrities React To Nia Sharma's New Car

Many TV celebs like Ankita Lokhande, Krystle D'Souza, and others have commented on Nia's post. Isha Malviya commented, "Wowww dude, so proud! (sic)" Shantanu Maheshwari wrote, "Congratulations!!!! So happy for you (sic)."

Delnaaz Irani also commented, "Very proud of you Nia (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Nia has been working in the television industry for more than a decade. She started her career with the show Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha in 2010, but rose to fame with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.

The actress was later seen in shows like Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin 4, Suhagan Chudail, and others. Nia was last seen in the reality show Laughter Chefs season 2. She was paired with Sudesh Lehri and their fun banter was loved by one and all.

Every year, there are reports that Nia will be participating in Bigg Boss. But the reports turn out to be false, and even the actress clarifies it on her social media that she is not participating in the reality show.

Nia currently has no show that is officially announced.