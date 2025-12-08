 Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: 2nd Runner-Up Pranit More Reacts To Bodyshaming Comments, 'Jo Cheez Maine Life Mein Face Kari'
Bigg Boss 19's 2nd runner-up Pranit More accepted that there were several 'bodyshaming' comments inside the house. He remembered, "Shehbaz jab aaaya tha, tab bhi bodyshaming hoti thi (sic)."

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 03:35 PM IST
Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE | Instagram

Bigg Boss 19 has officially concluded, marking the end of an eventful season of Salman Khan's reality show. As we look back at the highlights and controversies of the season, Pranit More opened up about facing body-shaming comments during his time inside the house.

When asked in an exclusive interview with Free Press Journal how he managed to stay calm despite so many controversial body-shaming comments inside the house, Pranit said, "Jo cheez maine life me face kari hai, wo mai sochta tha dusron ke sath nahi honi chahiye (sic)."

Pranit further claimed that when Shehbaz entered the house, the contestants were seen making most of the body-shaming comments. He said, "Shehbaz jab aaaya tha, tab bhi bodyshaming hoti thi. Tab bhi maine bola tha ye sahi cheez nahi hai mat kro. But, wahi hai tab Shehbaz ne bol diya tha ki mujhe chalega (sic)." However, Pranit condemned this behaviour, stating that if someone says on national television that it is okay to joke about such matters, then everyone else will feel encouraged to continue doing so.

Pranit claims that he always stood up against these incidents, but he believes the people inside the house felt they had the leverage to comment on anything.

Pranit was declared the 2nd runner-up of Bigg Boss 19, leaving Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt in the top two, with Gaurav ultimately winning the season's title. Winning the season's title and trophy, Gurav took home Rs. 50 Lakh prize money and a car that he won in a task before.

Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 Contestants

Gaurav Khanna (winner)

Farrhana Bhatt (runner-up)

Pranit More (2nd runner-up)

Tanya Mittal (4th position)

Amaal Mallik (5th position)

