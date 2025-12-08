 Pawan Singh Files Two Complaints With Mumbai Police Following Threats From Bishnoi Gang After Meeting Salman Khan At Bigg Boss 19
Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh has filed two complaints with Mumbai Police after receiving threats from someone claiming to be from the Bishnoi gang. The complaints, filed with the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch, include warnings against sharing the stage with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 19. Authorities have confirmed an investigation is underway to ensure Pawan's safety.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 04:06 PM IST
article-image

Bhojpuri superstar and politician Pawan Singh received threats from unidentified individuals, who demanded money and issued warnings through multiple phone numbers traced from Bihar to Mumbai. The threats came from someone claiming to be a member of the Bishnoi gang, including warnings not to share the stage with Salman Khan and further monetary demands.

Pawan Singh Files Two Complaints After Threats From Bishnoi Gang

In the latest development, Pawan has filed two complaints with Mumbai Police after threats from Bishnoi gang. According to IANS, both complaints have been submitted to the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch for investigation. Authorities have confirmed that an investigation is underway to track the source of the threats and ensure Pawan's safety.

Pawan Singh To Visit Crime Branch Office

Along with Pawan, individuals associated with him and involved in managing his work also received threatening messages on their phones. Reportedly, Singh and his team are expected to visit the Crime Branch office soon to assist investigators and provide additional information following the threats.

Pawan Singh, Jyoti Singh Controversy

In October this year, Pawan was embroiled in a controversy after his second wife, Jyoti Singh, shared an emotional video in which she was seen crying inconsolably and claimed that Pawan had stopped her from entering his Lucknow residence.

In the video, Jyoti alleged that police officers prevented her entry, stating that her husband had filed an FIR against her. Visibly distressed, she even threatened to consume poison in front of the police.

However, later, Singh responded to Jyoti's shocking claims, denying that he stopped her from entering his home. He revealed that he had, in fact, respectfully invited her over, and that they also had a conversation during her visit.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pawan is set to appear on the cooking-based reality show Laughter Chefs season 3 as a celebrity guest.

