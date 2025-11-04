 '500 Zindagi Kharab Ki...': Pawan Singh HITS Back At Khesari Lal Yadav's 'Ek Biwi' Remark Ahead Of Bihar Polls 2025 – VIDEO
HomeEntertainment'500 Zindagi Kharab Ki...': Pawan Singh HITS Back At Khesari Lal Yadav's 'Ek Biwi' Remark Ahead Of Bihar Polls 2025 – VIDEO

'500 Zindagi Kharab Ki...': Pawan Singh HITS Back At Khesari Lal Yadav's 'Ek Biwi' Remark Ahead Of Bihar Polls 2025 – VIDEO

BJP leader and singer-actor Pawan Singh slammed RJD leader Khesari Lal Yadav after Yadav made remarks about his married life ahead of the Bihar Polls 2025, saying, "Kam se kam ek biwi ke saath toh rehta hoon." Pawan hit back, claiming, "Ab hum bolein ki 500 zindagiyan kharab ki hain, star banane ke naam pe?"

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 05:19 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via X

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and singer-actor Pawan Singh lashed out at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Khesari Lal Yadav on Monday, November 4, after Yadav made remarks about Pawan's married life ahead of Bihar Polls 2025, saying, "Kam se kam ek biwi ke saath toh rehta hoon." The comment did not sit well with Pawan, who hit back, claiming he knows the reality of Khesari's personal life.

Pawan Singh Slams Khesari Lal Yadav

Pawan said, "Mujhe pata hai kiske paas aur kiske andar kya sachchai hai. Ab hum bolein ki 500 zindagiyan kharab ki hain, star banane ke naam pe? Chaliye, hum zyada kuch bolna nahi chahte, aaram se baat karenge."

Check it out:

Read Also
article-image

What Khesari Lal Yadav Said About Pawan Singh

Khesari called Pawan his 'elder brother,' adding that he recently made a remark against him, saying, "Main ek paani pe nahi rehta." He also mentioned that one day, Pawan said Khesari was here because of him.

"If I have made them my idols, it doesn't make them my 'karmdata' or my God. You are elder brothers, but it is one's actions which make them big. I don't make personal remarks. He says. 'main ek paani pe nahi rehta', how do I respond to this? So, I told him, 'kam se kam ek biwi ke saath toh rehta hoon'. I give a lot of importance to my relations...," Yadav told ANI.

Pawan Singh, Jyoti Singh Controversy

In October this year, Pawan was embroiled in a controversy after his second wife, Jyoti Singh, shared an emotional video in which she was seen crying inconsolably and claimed that Pawan had stopped her from entering his Lucknow residence. In the video, Jyoti alleged that police officers prevented her entry, stating that her husband had filed an FIR against her. Visibly distressed, she even threatened to consume poison in front of the police.

However, later, Singh responded to Jyoti's shocking claims, denying that he stopped her from entering his home. He revealed that he had, in fact, respectfully invited her over, and that they also had a conversation during her visit.

He wrote, "Kya yeh sach nahi hai ki kal subah aap mere society mein aayi, toh maine respect ke saath aapko apne ghar bulaya aur lagbhag 1:30 ghante humari baatcheet hui?"

Pawan added, "Aapke taraf se sirf ek hi rutt tha: mujhe election ladwayiye kaise bhi, jo ki mere bas ka nahi hai."

