'Ma'am It's You Who Lack Basic Decency': Did Sourabh Raaj Jain Slam Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai 2.0 Actress Shilpa Shinde For Insulting Shubhangi Atre?

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai started in 2015, and Shilpa Shinde was seen as Angoori Bhabhi in the show. Within a year, she left the show due to issues with the makers, and Shubhangi Atre replaced her. For around a decade, Shubhangi continued to play the role of Angoori Bhabhi, and now, once again, Shilpa is stepping into the shoes of the character as Atre has left the show.

Shilpa's recent statement targeting Shubhangi has not gone down well with many people on social media. Popular TV actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, also shared a note on his Instagram story, in which he slammed an actress for insulting another actress. While he has not mentioned anyone's name in the post, it looks like he is hinting at Shilpa.

Sourabh wrote, "Replaced actor entertained audience for around 10years, being loved throughout, and for whatever reasons when the first actor again steps into the same character which she let go for whatever reasons 10 years back, tells media.... the replaced actor isn't as big as her and lacks comic timing, no Ma'm it's YOU who lack basic decency.... IYKYK (sic)."

"Why I am sharing this.... It's for the learning for myself and for all like minded people, it's humility that counts everything else is transient (sic)," he further wrote.

What Did Shilpa Shinde Say About Shubhangi Atre?

In an interview with Telly Chakkar, Shilpa said, "Dekhiye as an actor, maine us waqt bhi bola tha jab controversy chal rahi thi, very frankly, usne kaam kiya hai achha. Achhi actress hai but comedy sabke bas ki baat nahi hai. Aur uske baad kisiko copy karna, wo bohot mushkil hai, bohot pressure hota hai."

She further said, "Dekho aaj main kitna bhi sochu kisi actress ko copy karna, toh wo copy ho jaati hai. Chahe main kitni bhi achhi acting karu."

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai 2.0 Release Date

The makers have revamped the show, and titled Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai 2.0. It will start airing from December 22, 2025, on &TV.

