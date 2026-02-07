 'Extremely Heartbroken': Rapper Lil Jon Confirms 27-Year-Old Son Nathan Smith's Death After His Body Was Found In Georgia Pond
Rapper Lil Jon's 27-year-old son, Nathan Smith, aka DJ Young Slade, was found near a pond close to his Georgia home three days after he was reported missing. Police said no foul play is suspected. Confirming the loss, Lil Jon said he was 'extremely heartbroken,' calling Nathan "the kindest human being you would ever meet."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 09:20 AM IST
Rapper Lil Jon Confirms Son Nathan Smith's Death |

Rapper Lil Jon's 27-year-old son, Nathan Smith, who went by the name DJ Young Slade, was found near a pond close to his Georgia home. In a social media post, the Milton Police Department said there was no indication of foul play, adding that the cause of death has not yet been revealed. On Friday, February 6, police announced that divers with the Cherokee County Fire Department located and recovered the body at 11:53 a.m.

Rapper Lil Jon Confirms Son Nathan Smith's Death

Confirming the tragic news, Lil Jon issued a statement remembering his son and said he was 'extremely heartbroken' by the loss. The rapper wrote, "His mother, Nicole Smith, and I are devastated. Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever meet. He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted. He loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest."

Further, the statement read, "We loved Nathan with all of our hearts and are incredibly proud of him. He was loved and appreciated, and in our last times together, we’re comforted in knowing that we expressed that very sentiment to him."

On the morning of February 3, 2026, Nathan was reported missing. Police said Smith was last seen running out of his residence. The alert said, "Subject left on foot and does not possess a phone. He may be disoriented and in need of assistance. Family and friends are concerned for his safety."

The Turn Down for What rapper, born Jonathan Smith, shared Nathan with his estranged wife, Nicole Smith. Lil Jon, 53, and Smith tied the knot in 2004 and announced their 'amicable split' in February 2024, noting that they had separated nearly two years earlier.

