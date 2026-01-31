 'Catherine O'Hara Forever': Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bipasha Basu & Other Celebs Pay Emotional Tribute To Schitt's Creek Star
Legendary actress Catherine O'Hara, known for Home Alone, Schitt's Creek and Beetlejuice, died on Friday at 71 after a brief illness in Los Angeles. Bollywood celebrities mourned her loss. Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Catherine O'Hara forever," Alia Bhatt shared a heartbreak emoji, while Bipasha Basu reposted a clip recalling O'Hara's wish to be remembered as "the mother of my children."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 02:10 PM IST
article-image

Legendary actress Catherine O'Hara known for her role in Home Alone, Schitt’s Creek, Beetlejuice and more, died on Friday at the age of 71 in Los Angeles after a brief illness. Further details about the illness or the official cause of death have not been disclosed.

According to Page Six, Catherine was rushed to a LA hospital in 'serious' condition after paramedics responded to a medical aid call at her Brentwood home at 4:48 a.m. on Friday. She was transported by emergency services in critical condition, where reports claim she later died.

article-image

Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bipasha Basu, Alia Bhatt and others, remembered Catherine as social media filled with heartfelt tributes celebrating the legendary performer.

Check it out:

Kareena reposted iconic quotes from the actress' much-loved Schitt’s Creek character Moira Rose, adding, "Catherine O’Hara Forever."

While Alia Bhatt shared a picture of the late actress on her Instagram story along with a heartbreak emoji.

Parineeti Chopra remembered her as Mrs. Rose, writing, “Heaven just found their newest leading lady."

The line is a reference to Schitt’s Creek, from an episode where fake news reports Moira Rose as dead while she is actually alive.

In the episode, her singing group, the Jazzagals, says, "Heaven just found their newest leading lady," prompting Moira to ask what the headline would say if she were truly dead.

"We must keep the carriage in the wake of the marel," wrote Chopra.

Sanya Malhotra and Bipasha Basu re-shared the actress' recent video, originally posted by Instagram user @cultureapothecary. The clip captures Catherine’s warm run-in with a fan at an airport. Sporting grey hair and a thick coat, she looks as lovely as ever.

As the cameraperson tells her she is their favourite actress of all time, Catherine gently hushes them, clearly reluctant to believe it. When asked which role she would like to be remembered for, she softly replies, "Mother, of my children."

Ileana D’Cruz called O’Hara "inimitable."

In an obituary shared by her representative, it was stated that 'a private celebration of life will be held by the family.'

