Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Vadh 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Both Movies Heading For A Low Opening; Won't Even Cross ₹1 Crore

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Vadh 2 Box Office Collection Day

On Friday, February 6, 2026, two Hindi films hit the big screens, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and Vadh 2. While the former is a comedy movie, the latter is a suspense thriller. When it comes to reviews, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has received mostly negative reviews, and Vadh 2 got mixed reviews.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

As per early estimates, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain might collect around Rs. 20-30 lakh, which is a dismal opening. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is a movie inspired by a popular TV show, so the expectations from the film were a bit high. An opening of around or over Rs. 1 crore would have been better.

Vadh 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

Meanwhile, Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta starrer Vadh 2 might take a better opening than Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. However, it looks difficult for Vadh 2 to also cross the Rs. 1 crore mark. It might collect around Rs. 45-55 lakh, which is surely a low opening.

In 2022, when Vadh was released, even that film failed to make a mark at the box office.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain 2 stars and wrote, "If you are an ardent fan of the TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, and are expecting magic from its film version, you will be sorely disappointed. The flip side of what we fear is that, after watching the film, there should not be people who may even stop watching the show! In the days to come, the film does have an uphill task at the box office."

Vadh 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 2.5 stars to Vadh 2, and wrote, "If you are a diehard fan of Sanjay Mishra or Neena Gupta, do watch this film right away. Else… you can always watch it on OTT as and when it releases!"