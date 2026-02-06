Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Review: Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, Shubhangi Atre, Ravi Kishan & Gang On A Mission To Challenge Your Senses With This Senseless Film!

Title: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!

Director: Shashank Bali

Cast: Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, Shubhangi Atre, Vidisha Srivastava, Brijendra Kala, Mushtaq Khan

Where: In theatres near you

Rating: 2 Stars

Bollywood has seen many films which have been remade- from Hollywood or even regional. This week’s release Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! happens to be a remake of the popular TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!...much like its predecessor ‘Khichdi’. Will it drive home the winner’s streak or land up making a ‘khichdi’ of itself is what we will be finding out.

The film, which is mostly an extension of the TV show, starts off with the introduction of Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) and Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh) fighting for the attention of their respective bhabhis Anguri and Anita Mishra (Shubhangi Atre and Vidisha Srivastava).

One day, in order to pray for her husband’s bravery and strength, Anguri tells Tiwari to accompany her to a temple. That’s when they cross paths with the deadly brothers Shanti Sharma and Kranti Sharma (Ravi Kishan and Mukesh Tiwari). Just as luck would have it, Shanti and Kranti land up falling in love with Anguri and Anita, despite knowing that they are already married!

The chaos, confusion and mayhem which follows after that is what forms the rest of the film.

Actors’ Performance

While the show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain sees Aasif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gour as loveable and likeable despite all their goofiness, the film is a total contradiction of the same. It's a total washout of everything that they had achieved from the show. Both Aasif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gour seem to be following a script that is nothing less than a headless chicken.

We really wonder what must have gone in their mind that made him say yes to the film. Purely for the respect that they both have gained over the years because of the show, we prefer to reserve our comments about their performance in the film.

Shubhangi Atre’s character who rose to overnight fame because of her one liner ‘Sahi pakde hain’ becomes irritating because of the same line and her vocab-flipping! Vidisha tries her level best to get into the skin of her character, but fails.

Even veteran actors Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari and Dinesh Lal Yadav fail to save the film as they too fall on their faces with their respective roles that eventually starts looking caricaturish! Rest of the actors also do no good to save the sinking ship.

Music and Aesthetics

Director Shashank Bali’s attempt on the silver screen with this film does not meet with any golden moments. What is shocking is that, despite being a trained hand in direction (he has directed many popular TV shows), he fails to deliver the goods with this film. A major reason for the same can be attributed to the film's senseless narrative (Raghuvir Shekhawat, Shashank Bali, Sanjay Kohli).

The film’s dialogues (Raghuvir Shekhawat) are totally passe, with no memorable one liners. Even the existing one liners reek in subtle double meaning dialogues, which seems intentionally done in order to infuse laughter… The reality is that all of this looks very forced.

Compared to other departments, the film’s cinematography (Arjun Kukreti) is decent. Because of the flawed narrative, even the editor (Sanjay Shukla) seems helpless with his craft, which shows in the film. The film’s music (Vishal Shelke) is passe with no recall worthy tracks. Meanwhile, the film’s background score… scores!

FPJ Verdict

If you are an ardent fan of the TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, and are expecting magic from its film version, you will be sorely disappointed. The flip side of what we fear is that, after watching the film, there should not be people who may even stop watching the show! In the days to come, the film does have an uphill task at the box office.