 Shahid Kapoor Exits Stage At O Romeo Song Launch Event In Mumbai After Being Mobbed By Fans - Watch Video
Shahid Kapoor Exits Stage At O Romeo Song Launch Event In Mumbai After Being Mobbed By Fans - Watch Video

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri attended the song launch event of their upcoming film O Romeo in Mumbai on Friday. But, during the event, Shahid exited the stage mid-event, as he was mobbed by fans. However, after the security told fans to move down, the actor and Triptii came on stage again.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 08:42 PM IST
article-image
Shahid Kapoor Mobbed By Fans | YouTube / X (Twitter)

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri are currently busy with the promotions of O Romeo, which is all set to hit the big screens soon. On Friday, the makers organised an event in Mumbai to launch a new song from the film titled Paan Ki Dukaan. But at the event, something very unexpected happened. Apart from the media, the makers had also invited fans to the event, and while Shahid called a couple of fans to dance with him on the stage, many fans jumped on stage and mobbed the actor.

Later, Shahid decided to exit the stage, and then came back when security handled the situation and fans had moved down from the stage. Watch the video below...

Celebrities being mobbed by fans at events has been happening a lot for the past few months. While earlier many females actresses have faced it, on Friday, it happened with Shahid.

Paan Ki Dukaan From O Romeo

Meanwhile, the song Paan Ki Dukaan is a peppy dance number featuring Shahid and Disha Patani. It is their second song together after Aashiqon Ki Colony, which had also received a good response.

The track is composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, written by Gulzar, and sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Rekha Bhardwaj. Paan Ki Dukaan is choreographed by Jani Master.

O Romeo Release Date

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O Romeo is slated to release on February 13, 2026. However, the film has landed in legal issue, as Hussain Ustara's daughter, Sanober Shaikh, has filed a lawsuit in a Mumbai civil court against the makers alleging that the film is an "unauthorised biopic" on her father, and portrays him as a gangster.

So, let's wait and watch whether the movie will get a clean chit from the court or not.

O Romeo is one of the most-awaited films of the year, as after Kaminey, Shahid, and Rangoon, Shahid and Vishal are coming together for the fourth time.

