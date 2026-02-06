 'You Are What Dreams Are Made Of': Priyanka Chopra Shares Romantic Pictures With Husband Nick Jonas; Cheers For Him As His New Music Album Gets Launched
Priyanka Chopra on Friday took to Instagram to share some romantic pictures with her husband Nick Jonas, and wrote a long note for him as his new music album titled Sunday Best has been released.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 09:36 PM IST
article-image
Priyanka Chopra Shares Romantic Pictures With Nick Jonas | Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas always give their fans couple goals. On Friday, Priyanka shared some romantic pictures of herself and Nick on Instagram and wrote a long caption. She also cheered Nick for his new music album titled Sunday Best.

The actress posted, "There aren’t enough words to express myself but I’ll try.. You are what dreams are made of… Find yourself someone who not only loves and respects you but cherishes you like treasure and isn’t afraid to show it. I’m so grateful that the universe led me to you. You’re the best decision I ever made. I’m so in awe of your endless talent. You’re the most honest and sincere person I’ve ever known.. and the most beautiful part of it is.. it’s just who you are. You don’t even try. You are the reason I smile everyday. Thank you for being mine. These pictures are from our early days but it still feels like yesterday (sic)."

Priyanka Chopra Cheers Nick Jonas For His New Album

She further wrote about Nick's new music album, and revealed that he bared his soul for it. The actress wrote, "I’m so proud of this album. You bared your soul in every note and every lyric . It takes a really secure person to be able to reach down so deep and share it with the world. I love you endlessly. Do yourself a favor. Grab the one you love and listen from the beginning. This is how love should be. #SundayBest out now."

Nick Jonas' Love-Filled Reply To Priyanka Chopra

On PeeCee's post, Nick replied, "My everything. ❤️ (sic)." Check out the comment below...

Nick and Priyanka are very active on Instagram, and they keep sharing each other's pictures and videos on social media. Their fans love their social media PDA.

Priyanka Chopra Upcoming Movies

Priyanka has some very interesting projects lined up. She has movies like The Bluff, Judgment Day, and Varanasi in her kitty. Reportedly, she will be seen in Don 3 and Krrish 4 as well. However, there's no confirmation about it.

Meanwhile, she will also be seen in Amazon Prime Video's series Citadel season 2.

