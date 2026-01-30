'Take Back Your Sanyaas': Vishal Bhardwaj Recalls Jamming With Arijit Singh On O Romeo Days Before His Retirement Announcement

Photo Via Instagram

Filmmaker and singer Vishal Bhardwaj, gearing up for his upcoming directorial O Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and others, recently reacted to singer Arijit Singh's retirement announcement, in which he stated he would no longer take up new playback assignments. Bhardwaj shared a video on social media from their latest jamming session for a song in O Romeo, reportedly titled Ishq Ka Fever, sung by Arijit, calling the retirement 'unacceptable.'

Vishal Bhardwaj Recalls Jamming With Arijit Singh

On Friday, January 30, Bhardwaj shared a video on his Instagram handle, where he is seen singing verses from an unreleased song. Arijit, who was recording the video, joined in singing a few minutes later. Bhardwaj was seen seated in a setup that appears to be a house, and his wife, singer Rekha Bhardwaj, was also present, enjoying the session.

"Hey Arijit.. Till a few days back while we were jamming on this song (you were shooting the video) I didn’t know that this will be my one of the last film song with you. This is unfair.. #TakeBackYourSanyaas. Its unacceptable," wrote Vishal in his caption.

Check it out:

What Arijit Singh Said

Singh wrote on Tuesday, "Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."

"God has been really kind to me. I am fan of good music and in future will be learning more and do more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support. I still have to finish some pending commitments, will finish them. So you might get some releases this year. Just to be clear that I won't stop making music," concluded the singer.

Arijit Singh has won two National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer: for Binte Dil from Padmaavat (2018) and Kesariya from Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.