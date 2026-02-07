Vadh 2, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Box Office Collection Day 1: Neena Gupta's Film Earns ₹50 Lakh, Aasif Sheikh's Movie Opens At ₹25 Lakh

Vadh 2, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Box Office Collection Day 1 | Photo Via YouTube

Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra’s Vadh 2, the sequel to the 2022 film Vadh, also stars Kumud Mishra, Amitt K Singh, Yogita Bihani, Akshay Dogra, and Shilpa Shukla, and hit theatres on Friday, February 6. The film clashed with Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run, which is based on the hit TV show and features Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, Shubhangi Atre, Vidisha Srivastava, Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari, and Dinesh Lal Yadav.

Both films opened to a slow start at the box office. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Vadh 2 earned Rs 50 lakh on Day 1, while Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! collected Rs 25 lakh. Despite modest numbers, Vadh 2 stayed ahead.

Vadh 2 recorded an overall 7.15% Hindi occupancy on Friday, with 4.34% in morning shows, 6.85% in the afternoon, 6.72% in the evening, and 10.69% at night, while Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! saw an overall 5.87% Hindi occupancy, registering 5.10% in morning shows, 5.52% in the afternoon, 5.04% in the evening, and 7.80% at night.

The low earnings of Vadh 2 and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! may also be impacted by the strong box office performance of Sunny Deol's Border 2 and Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3, both currently running in theatres.

Despite releasing earlier, the two films continue to dominate, with Border 2 earning Rs 2.85 crore net in India on Friday, taking its 15-day total to Rs 297.25 crore, while Mardaani 3 collected Rs 1.75 crore on Day 8, pushing its total close to Rs 28.05 crore.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain 2 stars and wrote, "If you are an ardent fan of the TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, and are expecting magic from its film version, you will be sorely disappointed. The flip side of what we fear is that, after watching the film, there should not be people who may even stop watching the show! In the days to come, the film does have an uphill task at the box office."

Vadh 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 2.5 stars to Vadh 2, and wrote, "If you are a diehard fan of Sanjay Mishra or Neena Gupta, do watch this film right away. Else… you can always watch it on OTT as and when it releases!"