Vadh 2 X Review: Neena Gupta & Sanjay Mishra's Thriller Film Gets Thumbs Up From Netizens, Climax Called 'Outstanding'

Vadh 2 X Review | Photo Via X

Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra starrer Vadh 2, the sequel to the 2022 film Vadh, also features Kumud Mishra, Amitt K Singh, Yogita Bihani, Akshay Dogra, and Shilpa Shukla. The film premiered at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa last year.

On Friday (February 6), Vadh 2 hit theatres, and netizens who watched the film praised it, particularly lauding its 'outstanding' climax.

Check out how netizens reacted:

An X user wrote, "Brilliant and outstanding. It's a dark murder mystery and more twist and turn ..Climax are outstanding. Vadh 2 are more powerful and strong writting..@imsanjaimishra and #NeenaGupta was amazing performance."

Another wrote, "Movie: Vadh 2 Review: BRILLIANT#SanjayMishra & #NeenaGupta shine in a gripping, thought-provoking thriller that shocks you till the end."

Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra Urges Audience To Not Give Vadh 2 Spoilers

Neena posted on her Instagram story, "We kindly ask you not to reveal the spoilers or climax of Vadh 2. The film has been crafted as a thrilling mystery, and we hope the experience stays intact for everyone watching it in theaters."

Meanwhile, Mishra's IG Story in Hindi stated: "Hum aap sabse guzaarish karte hain ki Vadh 2 ke spoilers ya climax ka khulaasa na karein. Yeh film ek thriller mystery ke taur par banayi gayi hai, aur hum chahte hain ki theatre mein ise dekhne wale har darshak ka anubhav waisa hi bana rahe."

Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, after its theatrical release, the film will be available for streaming on the OTT platform Netflix.

Free Press Journal's Review

The reviewer at the Free Press Journal gave Vadh 2 two stars, stating: "No prizes for guessing that the film rides on the tried and tested shoulders of the veteran actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta (in that order). You will be simply amazed to see Sanjay maintaining his calm demeanour even in extreme pressure situations. He exhibits so much depth in his role that it becomes impossible to imagine any other actor in his place. The film’s writer - director Jaspal Singh Sandhu does a decent job of the script. But, as the film progresses, the narrative tends to move more towards predictability. The film could have been more impactful if the suspense had got revealed more towards the end , which would have surely made the audience feel ‘OMG… I just did not expect this’!"