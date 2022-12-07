Vadh actress Neena Gupta reveals, 'I wore my house help’s salwar for my Badhaai Ho look test'

Neena Gupta | Pic: Instagram/neena_gupta

Neena Gupta will soon be seen in a film called Vadh alongside Sanjay Mishra. It is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal. The film will hit screens on December 9. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

You have acted in a handful of projects, be it films or OTT shows since the last four to five years. Does it make you more responsible now?

It’s very simple for me. If I read the script and I get excited, I do it, if I don’t then I don’t take up a project. I don’t do calculations that if I do a project, it will give me certain results or my role is bigger or whatsoever. I am financially stable now and I don't act for money anymore. I have to wake up every morning and be excited to go out and shoot.

Social media is so huge now but it did wonders for you back in the day. Your thoughts?

No, it didn’t take me anywhere or did any wonders for me. I feel Badhaai Ho did everything. When I asked for work on social media, people saw me as a brave actor but I don’t see myself as others. Even when I was young, I had no clue whether I am hot, beautiful or cute and it’s good I wasn’t aware. Actors who are aware of their capabilities are a different breed altogether. I did that post to shut the rumours that were floating that I moved to Delhi with my husband. I don’t see myself as the famous Neena Gupta.

You and Gajraj Rao have changed the dynamics of headlining films. What is your take?

This is true. When we used to shoot Badhaai Ho, Ayushmann (Khurrana) used to joke that the film is ours and not his. They had been looking for the perfect cast for almost three years. Earlier, it even went to Irrfan and Tabu and in fact, Tabu recommended my name. During the casting process Ayushmann told the director Amit Sharma that I look very hot. Amit saw my look in a short film Khujli that I did with Jackie Shroff and thought of casting me for Badhaai Ho.

Go on…

Amit didn’t call me to audition, rather he asked me to come in a middle-class attire. Since I wear stylish clothes, I wore a kurta but didn’t have a salwar to pair up. I wore my house help Nirmala’s salwar which I had only gifted her. I told all this to Amit and he decided to cast me then and there.

How do you see Vadh at this point in your career?

It’s such a beautiful thing that I and Sanjay are the lead couple in the film. I recently saw the film and realised that it has a grip and leaves one wanting to see more. It has a shock value and the director has tackled the subject nicely.

What are your future projects?

I have done a beautiful film by Vijay Maurya titled Sabun alongside Jackie. It’s in the post-production stage. A film titled Baa is ready. I have done a short film called Lust Stories 2 directed by R. Balki. I am also starting Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino this month.