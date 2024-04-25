Laapataa Ladies OTT Release Date: All You Need To Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Aamir Khan productions critically acclaimed Laapataa Ladies directed by Kiran Rao will be released on Netflix from April 26 and can be streamed from will stream from midnight 12 am. The movie was released in the cinema halls on March 1 and opened to rave reviews.

Cast

Starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastava in pivotal roles, the movie is story of a young bride who gets exchanged with another bride while on her way to her husband's home after marriage. Also starring Chhaya Kadam as Manju Maai and Ravi Kishan as Shyam Manohar who plays the role of an inspector.

Plot

In a twist of fate, a newlywed husband finds himself separated from his traditionally-veiled wife in a bustling train, mistaken for another woman. Unaware of the mix-up, he brings home a different veiled bride, assuming her to be his wife. Meanwhile, his actual wife ends up at the wrong railway station, embarking on an unexpected journey. As the husband frantically searches for his missing spouse, the stranded wife navigates through unfamiliar territory. Unraveling alongside is the true intent of the woman inadvertently brought to the wrong village.

Music

The music of the movie was also appreciated by cine-goers. 'Sajni' by Arijit Singh was loved by audience. Shreya Ghoshal's 'Dheeme Dheeme' which comes towards the end was also loved by the people. 'Doubtwa' performed by Sukhwinder Singh was liked for its lyrics and music arrangement.

'Laapataa Ladies' Premieres At Toronto Film Festival

Based on a book by Biplab Goswami, the film has additional screenplay by Sneha Desai and has music by Ram Sampath.The movie was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023 and received standing ovation. Laapataa Ladies is director Kiran Rao's second film after the acclaimed Dhobi Ghat. Aamir Khan was part of the jury of a script writing competition where the story was first submitted.

Amir Khan's Auditions For Ravi Kishan's Role

Impressed by it, he shared the story with his wife Kiran Rao who also liked it and decided to direct the film. Khan was initially interested in playing the role of a cop and even gave the look test for the important character.

However, Rao felt Khan's presence in the film would increase expectations from the film. She instead chose noted Bhojpuri actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishen for the role. Kishen who has been playing character roles in Hindi films for many years, was also lauded for his portrayal of Inspector Manohar. Kishen said this is the first time after many years that a film had him from the beginning to end.

Sparsh Shrivastava Shares His Experience Of Bagging The Role

Sparsh Shrivastava who plays the role of husband whose newly married wife is exchanged with another woman, couldn't believe that he was chosen for the lead role by Aamir Khan. When the actor called him, he insisted on a video call to confirm it was not a prank. Shrivastava has acted in couple of OTT shows like Jaamtara where Khan spotted him.

Audience loved the film and called it the best film of the year. Though it had limited release, the film recently completed 50 days of its release.