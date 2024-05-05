Sunny Deol Talks About Family's Struggles Before 'Comeback': 'It’s Not That We Weren’t Trying...'

Sunny and Bobby Deol |

Sunny Deol has a wide legacy of Deol's being everyone a part of the Indian film industry. Dharmendra has been doing film, his brother Bobby has successful made a comeback. Now, in the current episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which featured Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol as guests.

Sunny went his heart out, and spoke about their life struggle that family has faced in attempting to make a comeback in films. e also spoke that his success has been doubled since Gadar 2 was a hit. Speaking about the efforts that he has made in the film industry, he said, “It has been many years, many things have unfolded. We were working in multiple fronts, putting in our best efforts. It’s not that we weren’t trying. I was involved in various things, Bobby was also trying and Papa was also doing. However, all of a sudden, with my son’s marriage and the arrival of a daughter in our house, the atmosphere completely changed.”

He further spoke about how the three of them has been their for each other through thick and thin, and how things have changed for them after their comeback, he expressed, "Since 1960s, Papa has been in the film industry. We have been in the limelight since and we have seen a lot of things, each arriving and departing in its own time. But the way things are happening this time and the kind of love that we are receiving from the audience, people always loved us, Papa gets so much love and that’s why me, Bobby, we all receive so much love."

He further expressed. "We weren’t able to understand why things weren’t falling into place. After my daughter-in-law came, Gadar 2 got released, before that Papa’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released. When Gadar 2 released, I couldn’t understand what is happening because I was laughing and crying at the same time from within. It was unbelievable. From where did God reveal himself? After that, Animal was released. All records were broken. All of this is a result of your love.”

He also talked about not getting subsequent roles from the industry, while he decided to create Gadar 2, and was told, "It’s old cinema, even the director is old. Who is going to watch it?’ But you guys proved that you want to watch it.”

Sunny Deol's film Gadar 2 rose to become the sixth highest-grossing Indian film of the year. He earlier has made several attempts at a cinematic comeback in the past, but none of them were very well-received.