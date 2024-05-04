Sunny Leone: 'I Get The Best Of Both Worlds As An Entrepreneur And A Mother'

With a journey as captivating as her on-screen presence, Sunny Leone has become a Bollywood sensation with movies like Jism 2, Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, among several others. She will next be seen in the movie, UI, a Kannada-language action thriller film directed by Upendra. Apart from acting, she has also been involved in various entrepreneurial endeavours.

Recently, Sunny joined The Big Break as a panelist. The Big Break is an initiative that aims to empower women entrepreneurs financially and provide them with a platform to showcase their talent. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for a candid chat.

Excerpts from the interview:

As a panelist for The Big Break, what qualities do you think are essential for women entrepreneurs to succeed in today's competitive market?

I think every entrepreneur has his or her own journey. It cannot be compared. The ingredients of success are different for everyone. According to me, if you level up from the time you started, then you are on the right track and have progressed. This is how I evaluate myself. Through Phoenix Marketcity’s third edition of The Big Break, my message to all the women entrepreneurs is to always keep thriving, move forward, and set high goals for yourself. To accomplish your goals, you have to identify the steps on your own and stay motivated. You have to empower your own self.

What prompted you to say yes to The Big Break?

I have always spearheaded initiatives that impact society and create a difference. Your work has to have some kind of purpose. I liked the positioning of The Big Break. For women, the path of business is usually not easy and filled with challenges. It is great to see a platform like The Big Break help them navigate the direction.

How do you balance your professional commitments with your personal life?

I get the best of both worlds as an entrepreneur and a mother. I want to seek stability and security for my family and three children and accordingly balance my commitments.

One person you turn to for advice in times of crisis?

My partner and support system, Daniel.

What is your favorite app on your phone?

Instagram.

Read Also Ajinkya Rahane: I Always Carry One Small Speaker With Me Wherever I Go

What's your favourite way to unwind after a long day?

To spend time with my family, I listen to music like Pepas songs, Bollywood, jazz, and Chet Baker. I also play a lot of classical music for my kids and myself.

Are there any hobbies or interests you've picked up recently that you're particularly passionate about?

I am passionate about baking and cooking. I can cook. If you ever come to my house, I will always give you something I have baked. Everything I do has to go back to food (haha). Right now, I am opening a new restaurant at Chica Loca in Noida with Sahil, my business partner. We have four other locations that we are going to follow up with. We are hoping for a great opening. We are very excited to share interesting cuisines and a progressive menu.