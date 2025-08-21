Burgers, Pizza & BBQ Chicken? What Hrithik Roshan's Cheat Meal Looks Like

Hrithik Roshan has always been hailed as one of Bollywood’s fittest stars, but his look in War 2, or any other movie he had done in the past proves that discipline and smart nutrition can make him look stronger than ever, even after 50. When you come across a shirtless picture of Hrithik, it is natural to assume that he must not only engagage in intense workouts but also follow a strict diet to maintain that body! Behind his lean muscle and endless energy lies not just intense training, but also a strategic diet designed by his personal chef Shubham Vishwakkarma in coordination with trainer Swapneel Hazare.

Eating every few hours, Not just once a day

Unlike actors who experiment with extreme methods like intermittent fasting or single-meal diets, Hrithik believes in fueling his body consistently. His meals are spaced every 2.5 to 3 hours, ensuring his metabolism stays active throughout the day. He wraps up his dinner by 9 pm and then fasts overnight till morning, a routine that keeps digestion smooth and helps in muscle recovery.

Hrithik’s diet revolves around carefully measured macros. His chef emphasizes the right mix of proteins, complex carbs, healthy fats, and fibre. Staples include eggs, chicken, fish for Omega-3, quinoa, oats, and Greek yogurt. To keep nutrient density high, nuts and seeds are a daily must-have. This combination gives him steady energy for intense workouts while supporting muscle repair.

Comfort in simple Indian food

Despite his global stardom, Hrithik enjoys simple, homely meals. His go-to comfort plate often features moong dal, bhindi sabzi, jowar roti, and a bowl of curd. These traditional foods not only provide nourishment but also keep him grounded in his roots.

What Hrithik's cheat meal looks like?

Hrithik doesn’t completely deny himself indulgence, but his “cheat meals” are cleverly chosen to stay fitness-friendly. He often opts for tandoori chicken, BBQ chicken, no-carb burgers, and jowar-based pizzas, flavourful but still protein-packed and lower in refined carbs. For dessert, he enjoys a protein brownie, which satisfies his sweet tooth without derailing his nutrition.

Foods Hrithik avoids completely

While his diet allows mindful indulgence, there are some strict no-go foods. Hrithik avoids gluten, refined sugar, mushrooms, seed oils, and overly processed items. This clean eating approach helps keep inflammation low and supports long-term fitness.