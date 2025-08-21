Krishna Chhathi 2025: Know Why Kadhi-Chawal Is Offered To Laddu Gopal On This Day

Krishna Janmashtami 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva

Krishna Chhathi is an auspicious festival that takes place six days after Janmashtami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. The festival is a celebration of Lord Krishna's childhood and his divine presence. Janmashtami, which marks Lord Krishna's birthday, is celebrated on the eighth day of the Bhadrapada month.

After six days, devotees worship the infant form of Lord Krishna, who is also known as Laddu Gopal. The festival is called Chhathi because it is celebrated six days after Janmashtami. On this day, the festival is celebrated in the evening, in which the deity is dressed in new and special clothes.

HAPPY SHRI KRISHNA CHHATHI to everyone from Radha Govind Samiti pic.twitter.com/RlJHBNcO6E — Radha Govind Samiti (@rgsgolokdham) August 21, 2025

Why is Kadhi-Chawal offered to Lord Krishna on this day?

Kadhi is considered sattvic food, which means it is pure and easily digested, which is particularly suitable for a child like Krishna. A yogurt-based curry and rice are everyday dishes, and they reflect the simple lifestyle of Krishna's foster parents, Yashoda and Nanda. Offering Kadhi-Chawal is a way to express gratitude and connect with the values of simplicity and devotion.

Rituals

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before Sunrise. Clean your home with Ganga Jal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit the Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha temple on this day to seek blessings. But if you can't visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home.

Prepare an asan and put a yellow cloth on it. Place the idols of Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha. Offer yellow flowers, panchamrit, bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits), and recite the Geeta, and finally perform Lord Krishna shlokas and aarti.

About Krishna Chhathi 2025

In 2025, the festival will be celebrated on August 21, while some people will also celebrate this festival on Friday, August 22, 2025. Worshipping Laddu Gopal at this time is thought to provide numerous advantages and greater spiritual benefits.