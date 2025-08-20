Why Ganesh Chaturthi Is Celebrated For 10 Days? Know Significance, History & More

Ganesh Chaturthi | Pexels

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most awaited Hindu festivals, marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, who is known as the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom, prosperity, and new beginnings. In 2025, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27, and the festivital will continue for 10 days, and it will end on Anant Chaturdashi. But why is this festival observed for 10 days, and what is the story behind it?

History and origin

The festival traces its roots to ancient times when Lord Ganesha was invoked before starting any auspicious work. However, the 10-day public celebration gained prominence in the late 19th century, when freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak transformed Ganesh Chaturthi into a grand social event. His aim was to unite people against British rule by bringing communities together through devotion and cultural gatherings.

Why 10 Days?

According to Hindu scriptures, after his birth, Lord Ganesha was worshipped by the gods and sages for 10 continuous days. This duration symbolises the cycle of devotion, prayers, and celebrations before sending him back to his celestial abode. The immersion (Visarjan) on the 10th day represents detachment, teaching that everything in life is temporary and must return to the source.

Significance of the festival

Ganesh Chaturthi is not just about devotion but also about cultural unity and joy. It is believed that during these 10 days, Lord Ganesha visits Earth to bless his devotees with wisdom, prosperity, and the strength to overcome difficulties. The festival spreads the message of togetherness, humility, and spiritual growth.

Celebrations across India

The festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi start with the placement of Ganesha statues in households and community pandals. Devotees present sweets, flowers, and the cherished modak, regarded as Lord Ganesha’s favorite. The atmosphere is filled with devotion and festivity through bhajans, aartis, cultural performances, and social gatherings.

On the last day, elaborate parades result in the submersion of idols in water, representing Lord Ganesha's journey back to Mount Kailash. The 10-day festivities harmoniously merge belief, customs, and cultural essence. It encourages followers to not only ask for prosperity blessings but also to adopt principles of unity, discipline, and humility in their lives