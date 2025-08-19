 Budha Pradosh Vrat 2025: Know Date, Origin, Significance And More
Budha Pradosh Vrat is a significant Hindu fasting ritual which is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The auspicious day is observed on the day of Pradosh that coincides with Wednesday, which is associated with the planet Mercury (Budh in Sanskrit).

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 01:05 PM IST
article-image
Som Pradosh Vrat 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva

This vrat, observed in the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon), is believed to be especially beneficial for those who wish to improve their intellect, communication skills, and overall well-being, as Mercury represents wisdom, intelligence, and analytical capabilities in astrology.

Date of Budha Pradosh Vrat 2025

In 2025, the Budha Pradosh Vrat will be observed on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. The fasting period typically begins in the morning and concludes after the evening prayers, specifically during the Pradosh time, which is considered auspicious. The observance of the vrat on a Wednesday holds a special significance because it aligns with the day of Mercury, the planet that governs intellect and mental clarity.

Origin of Budha Pradosh Vrat

The origin of Budha Pradosh Vrat can be traced back to the ancient Hindu scriptures, where Pradosh Vrat is mentioned as an important fasting practice to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings for prosperity and the removal of sins. Pradosh Vrat is traditionally observed twice a month, once during the Shukla Paksha (waxing moon) and once during the Krishna Paksha (waning moon). While both these days are considered highly auspicious for Lord Shiva worship, when Pradosh falls on a Wednesday, the benefits are believed to be multiplied due to the influence of Mercury.

According to the legend, anyone who sincerely observes the Budha Pradosh Vrat can achieve mental peace and clarity, along with protection from evil influences.

Significance of Budha Pradosh Vrat

The spiritual and astrological significance of Budha Pradosh Vrat revolves around the planet Mercury, which governs knowledge, learning, and intellect. Fasting on this day is said to help improve one’s intellect, sharpness of mind, and decision-making abilities. According to the legend, anyone who sincerely observes the Budha Pradosh Vrat can achieve mental peace and clarity, along with protection from evil influences.

