Aja Ekadashi 2025: Know Origin, Date, Significance & Rituals

Kamika Ekadashi |

Aja Ekadashi is one of the most sacred fasting days in the Hindu calendar, dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The auspicious day will fall during the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) in the month of Bhadrapada. This Ekadashi is considered highly auspicious for seeking forgiveness and liberation from past sins.

Origin

The significance of Aja Ekadashi is mentioned in the Brahmavaivarta Purana. According to legend, King Harishchandra, known for his truthfulness and integrity, lost his kingdom and family due to a curse. On the advice of Sage Gautama, he observed the Aja Ekadashi fast with devotion to Lord Vishnu. Pleased with his penance, Vishnu blessed him, restoring his wealth, kingdom, and family. Since then, this Ekadashi has been observed as a remover of sins and hardships.

Significance

The word "Aja" refers to "that which is unborn or eternal." It symbolises liberation from the cycle of birth and death. Observing this Ekadashi is believed to absolve devotees of negative karma and grant spiritual upliftment. It is also said to help in attaining Moksha (salvation) and ensure peace, prosperity, and harmony in life. Devotees believe that fasting on this day is equal to performing several yagnas and pilgrimages.

Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious day will be observed on Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 05:22 PM on August 18, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 03:32 PM on August 19, 2025

Rituals

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before Sunrise. Clean your home with Gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit the Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi temple on this day to seek blessings. But if you can't visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home.

Prepare an asan and put a yellow cloth on it. Place the idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Offer flowers, panchamrit, bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits), and recite Vishnu Sahasranama, Vishnu Stotra, Geeta, and finally perform Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi Aarti.