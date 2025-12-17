Messi Hugs Anant Ambani In Viral Photo, Participates In 'Matka Phod' Ritual & Aarti At Vantara

By: Rahul M | December 17, 2025
Football icon Lionel Messi, along with teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, paid a visit to Anant Ambani’s wildlife and conservation initiative, Vantara, after wrapping up the GOAT India Tour
Images: Reliance
The private gathering quickly grabbed attention online, with photos from the visit spreading widely across social media, showing Radhika Ambani in a black dress
During the visit, Messi took part in traditional Indian rituals, including Nariyal Utsarg and Matka Phod, which are associated with positivity and new beginnings, as reported by ANI
One of the most talked-about moments from the visit was a warm hug shared between Messi and Anant, captured in a photo that has since gone viral
Messi spent time exploring the Vantara premises, interacting with animals and learning about its conservation efforts
The Argentine star was also seen offering prayers during a Maha Aarti and participating in ceremonies such as Ambe Mata Puja, Ganesh Puja, Hanuman Puja and Shiv Abhishek
The rituals concluded with collective prayers and chants focused on peace, harmony and well-being
