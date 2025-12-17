Anant Ambani Gifts Lionel Messi Richard Mille RM 003-V2 Worth ₹10.91 Crore During His Vantara Visit; Know All About The Rare Watch |

Lionel Messi’s recent visit to India turned heads not only for its cultural and humanitarian significance but also for an extraordinary luxury moment that quickly became the talking point of the trip, a watch worth Rs 10.91 crore reportedly gifted to the football icon by Anant Ambani.

🇮🇳⌚️ During his visit to India, Lionel Messi received an ultra-rare Richard Mille RM 003 V2 “Asia Edition” as a gift from Anant Ambani.



This watch is one of Richard Mille’s early and most iconic models, which estimated market value is $1.1 million. pic.twitter.com/r4r1lZYG2K — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) December 16, 2025

During Messi’s visit to Vantara, the wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre founded by Anant Ambani, the Argentine legend was spotted wearing an ultra-rare Richard Mille timepiece midway through the engagement. Observers noted that Messi had arrived without a watch, only to later be seen sporting a Richard Mille RM 003-V2 GMT Tourbillon 'Asia Edition,' a limited-edition masterpiece with just 12 pieces ever produced worldwide. The watch, featuring a black carbon case and a skeleton dial, is priced at USD 1.2 million, approximately Rs 10,91,68,020.

The luxury gesture instantly drew global attention, symbolising the close bond between Messi and Anant Ambani. Adding to the moment, Anant Ambani himself was seen wearing one of the most exclusive watches ever made, the Richard Mille RM 056 Sapphire Tourbillon, a piece unique creation valued at USD 5 million, approximately Rs 45.59 crore.

Highlights Of Messi's Vantara Visit

Beyond the glittering watch exchange, Messi’s visit to Vantara reflected deep cultural and humanitarian undertones. In keeping with Sanatana Dharma traditions followed at the centre, Messi participated in traditional Hindu rituals and sought blessings before beginning his tour. He was welcomed with folk music, floral showers and a ceremonial aarti, accompanied by Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul.

Global football icon Lionel Messi made a special visit to Vantara. At the centre, initiatives traditionally begin with seeking blessings in accordance with Sanatana Dharma. Messi’s visit reflected this cultural ethos as he participated in traditional Hindu rituals, observed… pic.twitter.com/0JNiAbtlGW — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2025

Messi later took part in a Maha Aarti and offered prayers through Ambe Mata Puja, Ganesh Puja, Hanuman Puja and Shiv Abhishek, symbolising unity, peace and reverence for all living beings. He then toured Vantara’s vast conservation ecosystem, interacting with rescued lions, leopards, tigers, elephants, herbivores and reptiles thriving under advanced veterinary care.

Global football icon Lionel Messi embarked on a guided tour of Vantara’s expansive conservation ecosystem, home to rescued big cats, elephants, herbivores, reptiles and fostered young animals from across the globe. He also visited the green energy complex and the world’s largest… pic.twitter.com/jz0MdyRlKg — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2025

One of the most touching moments came at the Elephant Care Centre, where Messi engaged in a playful football enrichment activity with Maniklal, a rescued elephant calf. The interaction highlighted the universal language of play and compassion, resonating deeply with caregivers and onlookers.

In a symbolic gesture, Anant and Radhika Ambani named a lion cub 'Lionel' in Messi’s honour, representing hope and continuity. Praising Vantara’s work, Messi said the care, rescue and rehabilitation efforts were 'truly beautiful' and left a lasting impression.