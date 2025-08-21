'I Create With My Own Hands': MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria's Eco-Friendly Ganesh Chaturthi Journey Of 9 Years

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | August 21, 2025
MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria has delighted her fans and Bappa bhakt today by sharing a series of eco-friendly Ganesh idols she made with her own hands
In the Instagram post, she expressed, “It began with a Ganpati I once brought back from Mumbai… and since then, I’ve welcomed Bappa only in the form I create with my own hands.”
Pankaj doesn’t sketch or pre-plan. Instead, she lets creativity flow: “I don’t plan, I don’t design — I just close my eyes, imagine Him before me, and somehow the clay takes His shape.”
According to her, every idol comes out differently: “Every year, His Swaroop is different, as if He decides how He wishes to come home.”
And for Pankaj, the process is not just artistic but spiritual, blending faith with craftsmanship
By handcrafting her own idol, the renowned chef ensures it’s natural and sustainable, aligning with eco-friendly celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi
Now, fans and Pankaj can’t wait for this year’s eco-conscious edition, with the master chef stating, “This year too, I wait eagerly to see what form Bappa chooses.”
