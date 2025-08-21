Unreal! Half-And-Half Ganesh Murti Concept Takes Over Mumbai; Watch Videos

Khetwadi Cha Ganadhish 2025 | Image Courtesy: Instagram | Aun Datte

Mumbai's festive spirit is at its peak as the city gears up for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. With grand aagman processions making their way through the bustling streets, the creative minds of Mumbai's Ganesh mandals are once again on full display. Every year, pandals experiment with unique concepts that blend tradition with contemporary themes, and this year, the “Half-and-Half” Ganesh murti has captured everyone’s attention.

Unique Ganesh murti concept

One of the most talked-about idols this season is Khetwadi Cha Ganadhish 2025, which features a striking dual form: half the idol embodies Lord Shiva while the other half is draped in a saree, representing Goddess Parvati. It is created by the talented sculptor Arun Datte. The symbolism is powerful, depicting the divine union of Shiv and Parvati while highlighting the idea of balance and completeness.

Adding to the trend, Mumbaicha Ekta Raja 2025 has also introduced a half-and-half idol that beautifully merges Lord Ganesha with Lord Shiva. These innovative designs are not just visually captivating but also carry profound messages about harmony, togetherness, and the interconnection of divine energies.

For Mumbai, Ganesh Chaturthi has always been more than a religious festival; it is an emotion that unites people across communities and cultures. Over time, Ganesh pandals have evolved into cultural stages where art meets devotion and where idols often reflect deeper social and spiritual messages. This year’s half-and-half concept continues that legacy, offering devotees not just darshan but also reflection.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Canva

When is Ganesh Chaturthi 2025?

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27, during the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi of the Bhadrapada month, as per the Hindu lunar calendar. The festival will conclude with the grand Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6, marking 10 days of devotion, festivities, and cultural fervour.

As Mumbaikars prepare for days filled with aartis, bhajans, modaks, and grand processions, the half-and-half Ganpati idols stand as a soulful example of how traditions can adapt while still carrying forward timeless messages of faith, peace, and harmony.