 'Can Taste & Smell Pollution': Indian Man Says 'Leave Delhi' After Breathing Bad Air, Claims Same For Mumbai
A viral X post by user Kunal Kushwaha has reignited concerns about Delhi’s deteriorating air quality. Returning from London, he described “tasting and smelling” pollution and urged people to leave the city for health reasons. Netizens responded with mixed reactions—some echoing the crisis, others stressing that relocation isn’t feasible for most and demanding long-term accountability instead.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 10:43 AM IST
article-image
Kunal Kushwaha | X

Delhi’s worsening air quality continues to dominate national headlines, and now a new social media post has reignited the debate with unexpected intensity.

'Leave Delhi, go in debt if you have to'

X user Kunal Kushwaha

shared that despite growing up in Delhi, he never truly grasped the severity of the pollution until he returned from years of living abroad. “Leave Delhi, go in debt if you have to,” he wrote, urging people to prioritise health over convenience. He added that while he once dismissed concerns, the reality struck him “like a punch” the moment he stepped off the plane.

article-image

'I could literally taste and smell the pollution'

In his post, Kunal explained, "I used to think, how bad can the AQI really be for people in Delhi? I knew it was bad, but I never understood the scale because I didn’t feel it as drastically. I grew up in Delhi, studied here, and never felt a huge difference. You see people on the streets without masks, just walking around, and even people going for morning runs."

He continued, "But I was wrong. It’s a crisis. And honestly, leaving this city should be your top priority. After living in London for a few years and breathing clean air, the moment I landed in Delhi I could literally taste and smell the pollution. Even AQI 200 hit me hard: sore throat, and a feeling like needles in my lungs. I could actually feel the pollution entering my body."

Kunal urged the people, "Please leave this city for your own sake. Buying a property here does not make sense either. Same for Mumbai. If you can, pack your bags and move yourself and your work somewhere else. I’ve cut my trip short and I’m leaving this city tomorrow."

Netizens reaction

The post sparked a wave of reactions. A user commented, ""Leave Delhi" is great advice for the tiny percent who can. The rest us need the air fixed, not a relocation plan."

Another commented, "It's extremely worrying to see what's happening in Delhi. It's one of the largest health risks in the city. But "leave Delhi" isn't a solution that works for millions who can't just relocate. By all means, protect your health - wear masks, use air purifiers, minimize outdoor exposure during peak pollution days. But let's also channel this frustration into demanding accountability from those whose job it is to fix this."

