 Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Launches Drive To Distribute 10,000 Electric Heaters To Curb Pollution
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Launches Drive To Distribute 10,000 Electric Heaters To Curb Pollution

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Launches Drive To Distribute 10,000 Electric Heaters To Curb Pollution

Talking to reporters, the Chief Minister said, “In Delhi’s ongoing battle against pollution, this is another positive step by the Delhi government. To reduce the pollution caused by burning wood and coal, we have launched a new initiative where we will distribute 10,000 heaters to RWAs through CSR support.”

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 05:38 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta | X @gupta_rekha

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said that the government is making continuous efforts to control pollution and launched a drive to distribute 10,000 electric heaters to watchmen of RWAs to prevent wood or coal burning during winter.

“The participation of citizens and communities is the most important in this mission to clean the air. In the same vein, today a large number of RWAs are being distributed electric heaters so that the need to light bonfires in the winter season is reduced and effective control can be exercised over pollution caused by smoke,” she said on X.

Talking to reporters, the Chief Minister said, “In Delhi’s ongoing battle against pollution, this is another positive step by the Delhi government. To reduce the pollution caused by burning wood and coal, we have launched a new initiative where we will distribute 10,000 heaters to RWAs through CSR support.”

“We aim to ensure that in no block or locality do watchmen or residents burn wood or coal, which contributes to pollution. We hope to make all RWAs aware and motivate them to ensure that no wood or coal is burned in their areas. By providing electric heaters, we want to support our watchmen and offer them a cleaner alternative, helping reduce pollution across Delhi," she said during an event at Dilli Haat, Pitampura.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Harbour Line Services Suspended Between Bandra And Mahim After Shanty Fire; Trains Resume With Speed Restrictions | VIDEO
Mumbai News: Harbour Line Services Suspended Between Bandra And Mahim After Shanty Fire; Trains Resume With Speed Restrictions | VIDEO
Ananya Panday Turns 'Barbie Annie' In Pink Mini Dress & A ₹212,200 Chanel Necklace
Ananya Panday Turns 'Barbie Annie' In Pink Mini Dress & A ₹212,200 Chanel Necklace
Maharashtra News: MSRTC To Launch Student Helpline For Delayed Or Cancelled Buses; Officials To Face Action For Academic Losses
Maharashtra News: MSRTC To Launch Student Helpline For Delayed Or Cancelled Buses; Officials To Face Action For Academic Losses
Lakshya Sen Saves Three Match Points, Beats Chou Tien Chen To Enter Australian Open Final
Lakshya Sen Saves Three Match Points, Beats Chou Tien Chen To Enter Australian Open Final
Read Also
PM Narendra Modi Proposes 4 Global Initiatives At G20 Meet In South Africa - VIDEO
article-image

While addressing representatives of RWAs, CM Gupta said, “While open fires increase pollution, electric heaters provide a safe, clean, and practical alternative. This small step can also prove to be a major help in pollution control.”

She said that the government is working in mission mode on all fronts, giving topmost priority to pollution control.

“Mountains of garbage are continuously decreasing, cleanliness and tree plantation campaigns are ongoing without interruption, road water sprinkling and mechanical sweeping have been made more effective,” she said.

Along with this, the installation of smog towers and monitoring of pollution-spreading vehicles and industrial units are also being continuously strengthened. Pollution control in Delhi is our resolve, our responsibility, and our priority, she said.

Read Also
VIDEO Of PM Modi's Candid Interaction With Italian Counterpart Giorgia Meloni On Sidelines Of G20...
article-image

The Chief Minister also sought public participation, saying, “The participation of all of us is the most effective means of success in this battle against pollution.”

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Railways Crosses 1 Billion Tonnes Freight Loading; Coal, Cement & Steel Drive Growth,...

Indian Railways Crosses 1 Billion Tonnes Freight Loading; Coal, Cement & Steel Drive Growth,...

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Launches Drive To Distribute 10,000 Electric Heaters To Curb Pollution

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Launches Drive To Distribute 10,000 Electric Heaters To Curb Pollution

PM Narendra Modi Proposes 4 Global Initiatives At G20 Meet In South Africa - VIDEO

PM Narendra Modi Proposes 4 Global Initiatives At G20 Meet In South Africa - VIDEO

VIDEO Of PM Modi's Candid Interaction With Italian Counterpart Giorgia Meloni On Sidelines Of G20...

VIDEO Of PM Modi's Candid Interaction With Italian Counterpart Giorgia Meloni On Sidelines Of G20...

Delhi Crime Branch Busts ISI-Linked International Arms Smuggling Racket; Four Arrested

Delhi Crime Branch Busts ISI-Linked International Arms Smuggling Racket; Four Arrested