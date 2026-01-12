 PM Modi To Shift To New Office In ‘Seva Teerth’ Complex On Makar Sankranti, A First Since Independence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to move the PMO to the new ‘Seva Teerth’ complex on January 14, coinciding with Makar Sankranti. Built under the Central Vista project, the complex will house the PMO, Cabinet Secretariat and NSCS in separate buildings. This marks the PMO’s first relocation from South Block since Independence.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi | X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reportedly set to shift to his new office at the ‘Seva Teerth’ complex on Wednesday. The move is a key part of the central government’s Central Vista redevelopment project.

The shift is planned to take place on the auspisous occasion of Makar Sankranti, on 14 January. The complex has been designed to house the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Cabinet Secretariat, and the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), with all three allocated separate buildings.

article-image

The relocation is of historical significance, as the PMO will move out of South Block for the first time since Independence.

Old Residence To Be Converted Into Museum

After being vacated, South and North Blocks will be converted into the ‘India Through the Ages Museum’, which aims to help the public better understand India’s administrative and historical journey.

PM Modi To Move To New Residence Soon

In addition to the office complex, a new official residence for the Prime Minister is being constructed nearby. PM Modi is expected to move from his current residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg to the new residence once construction is completed.

The entire Seva Teerth premises is being built at a cost of Rs 1,189 crore by Larsen & Toubro and spans 226,203 sq ft.

The PMO’s new office complex includes modern meeting rooms designed to host visiting dignitaries. Officials said the interiors combine advanced technology with elements reflecting India’s culture and traditions.

A newly designed hall has also been created for Cabinet meetings. The PMO will function with an open-floor layout, a move aimed at fostering a more collaborative working environment.

