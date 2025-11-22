PM Narendra Modi Proposes 4 Global Initiatives At G20 Meet In South Africa - VIDEO

PM Narendra Modi At G20 Meet In South Africa | X/@narendramodi

Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in South Africa, attended the G20 Summit in Johannesburg a day after arriving on a three-day visit to the country. This marks the first time a G20 Summit has been held on the African continent. On the sidelines of the summit, the Prime Minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders.

PM Modi speaking at the G20 Summit on Saturday proposed several initiatives aimed at “realising our dream of all-round growth.” He called for the creation of a G20 Global Traditional Knowledge Repository to promote the sharing and preservation of indigenous knowledge across member nations.

"I proposed a few actionables to realise our dream of all-round growth. First among them is the creation of a G20 Global Traditional Knowledge Repository. India has a rich history in this regard. This will help us pass on our collective wisdom to further good health and wellbeing," PM Modi shared on X.

PM Modi also proposed a G20–Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative and set a collective goal of creating one million certified trainers in Africa over the next decade.

India also proposed the establishment of a G20 Global Healthcare Response Team and called for efforts to assemble teams of trained medical experts from fellow G20 nations, ready for rapid deployment in the event of any emergencies.

Lastly, in an effort to tackle the challenge of drug trafficking, particularly the spread of highly dangerous substances such as fentanyl, PM Modi, on behalf of India, proposed a G20 Initiative on Countering the Drug–Terror Nexus.

Interaction With Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also interacted with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived at the G20 venue, where South African President Cyril Ramaphosa received him. His formal welcome set the stage for a series of engagements during the summit.