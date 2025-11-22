VIDEO Of PM Modi's Candid Interaction With Italian Counterpart Giorgia Meloni On Sidelines Of G20 Summit Goes Viral (Screengrab) | X

Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, November 22, interacted with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. A video of the candid conversation between PM Modi and Meloni surfaced online.

The two leaders greeted each other with smiles and shook hands. In the images of the G20 Summit shared by PM Modi, he was seen sitting next to Meloni.

Video Of PM Modi's Interaction With Giorgia Meloni:

The Prime Minister had last met Meloni on the sidelines of the 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, in June this year. Apart from Meloni, the Prime Minister also met other world leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

On Saturday, PM Modi addressed the G20 Summit. “Spoke at the first session of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, which focused on inclusive and sustainable growth. With Africa hosting the G20 Summit for the first time, NOW is the right moment for us to revisit our development parameters and focus on growth that is inclusive and sustainable. India’s civilisational values, especially the principle of Integral Humanism, offer a way forward,” the Prime Minister said in his X post.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived at the G20 venue, where South African President Cyril Ramaphosa received him. His formal welcome set the stage for a series of engagements during the summit.

Prime Minister Modi received a warm reception upon his arrival on Friday, as a cultural troupe greeted him at the airport and bowed to him in respect. The welcome underscored India’s longstanding engagement with South Africa and set the tone for the visit.

It is Prime Minister Modi’s fourth official visit to the African country, following his earlier engagements for the BRICS Summits in 2018 and 2023 and a bilateral visit in 2016.

Alongside the multilateral discussions, Prime Minister Modi began his bilateral engagements on Friday by meeting Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.