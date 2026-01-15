 US Protest VIDEOS: Clash Erupts Between Protesters & Security Personnel After ICE Officials Shoot Immigrant In Minneapolis, Tear Gas Shells Fired
Massive protests erupted in Minneapolis after an ICE agent shot a Venezuelan man in the leg during an enforcement operation, fueling clashes with security. Cops used teargas shells. The incident occurred near where ICE fatally shot Renee Good on Jan. 7, prompting widespread demonstrations. City officials are investigating the matter.

Minneapolis: Massive protests erupted in the Minnesota state of the US after a person was shot by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials in Minneapolis on Wednesday night (January 14). People took to the streets against ICE. Security personnel resorted to tear gas shells to control the mob.

Several videos of the chaos also surfaced online showing clashes between protesters and security personnel. So far there are no reports of injuries in the clashes. The entire area was covered with thick smoke. The anti-ICE protesters also reportedly damaged vehicles parked in the area.

Earlier in the day, ICE officials opened fire on an immigrant reported to be of Venezuelan origin. According to reports, the incident took place after the ICE agents were attacked with a shovel.

The city of Minneapolis said on the social media platform X, “We are aware of reports of a shooting involving federal law enforcement in North Minneapolis. We are working to confirm additional details.”

The shooting took place about 4.5 miles (7.2 kilometers) north of where an immigration agent fatally shot Renee Good in the head on Jan. 7 as she drove away.

Good was shot dead near 34th Street and Portland Avenue, where several ICE vehicles were parked during the operation. According to a report by Axios, traffic in the area became congested as drivers attempted to navigate around the federal vehicles. During the confusion, a confrontation broke out involving Good’s SUV.

Immediately after the incident, a video surfaced online showing ICE agents approaching Good’s vehicle, which was blocking the street. As the SUV began to move away, an ICE agent positioned near the front of the vehicle fired three shots through the driver’s side window. Good was struck multiple times—reportedly three shots to the face—and later died from her injuries.

Widespread protests followed Good’s death in Minneapolis.

