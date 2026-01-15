 Lashkar Commander Hafiz Abdul Rauf Admits India Hit Muridke Camp 'Really Hard' During Operation Sindoor - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldLashkar Commander Hafiz Abdul Rauf Admits India Hit Muridke Camp 'Really Hard' During Operation Sindoor - VIDEO

Lashkar Commander Hafiz Abdul Rauf Admits India Hit Muridke Camp 'Really Hard' During Operation Sindoor - VIDEO

Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Hafiz Abdul Rauf has admitted that India’s Operation Sindoor destroyed the group’s nerve centre at Muridke in Pakistan. In a surfaced video, Rauf called the May 6–7, 2025 strike “a very big attack” and said the Markaz-e-Taiba complex collapsed completely, confirming the devastating impact of the Indian military operation.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 09:50 PM IST
article-image
Hafiz Abdul Rauf | File

New Delhi: In a stunning revelation, Hafiz Abdul Rauf, a commander of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has accepted that Operation Sindoor carried out by the Indian military caused a devastating blow to LET's nerve centre in Muridke, razing what he described as its headquarters at Markaz-e-Taiba on the intervening night of May 6–7, 2025.

Rauf is a US-designated global terrorist. A video shows him addressing a gathering, saying that the strike was "a very big attack" and conceding that the complex had been reduced to rubble.

"What happened on May 6-7, that place is no longer a mosque. Today, we cannot even sit there. It is finished; it has collapsed," he said. A video of his speech has surfaced.

Rauf was reportedly speaking at a graduation ceremony for future Lashkar commanders in Muridke.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 3 NCP (SP) Booth Workers Detained In Mankhurd’s Ward 143 Amid Voter Influence Claims
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 3 NCP (SP) Booth Workers Detained In Mankhurd’s Ward 143 Amid Voter Influence Claims
WPL 2026: UP Warriorz Beat Mumbai Indians In Thriller, Chase Down 161 & Finish Off With A Wide
WPL 2026: UP Warriorz Beat Mumbai Indians In Thriller, Chase Down 161 & Finish Off With A Wide
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Extends Support To Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 As Goodwill Ambassador
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Extends Support To Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 As Goodwill Ambassador
NITI Aayog Unveils Blueprint To Empower MSMEs By Boosting Scheme Implementation, Service Delivery
NITI Aayog Unveils Blueprint To Empower MSMEs By Boosting Scheme Implementation, Service Delivery

He further said, "It was a very big attack. Allah protected us and saved us.” He also admitted that the graduates were moved out of the Muridke training camp shortly before the strike took place.

Rauf has been the operational commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba, involved in the training of terrorists and in launching them from Pakistan Army-backed launchpads in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Read Also
‘Agar 5 Bete Hote...’: LeT Terrorist’s Father Speaks As Crowd Chants ‘Al Jihad’ In Hafiz...
article-image

Rauf had earlier led the funeral prayers of terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor, images of which had gone viral at the time. Now, months later, his words have torn away the last shreds of plausible deniability over what stood in Muridke and what was lost there.

Earlier, Rauf had publicly admitted that Chinese weapons and equipment were used by Pakistan and LeT during the confrontation that followed Operation Sindoor.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lashkar Commander Hafiz Abdul Rauf Admits India Hit Muridke Camp 'Really Hard' During Operation...
Lashkar Commander Hafiz Abdul Rauf Admits India Hit Muridke Camp 'Really Hard' During Operation...
MEA To Launch Evacuation Operation As Iran Crisis Worsens: Reports
MEA To Launch Evacuation Operation As Iran Crisis Worsens: Reports
Saudi Arabia's Oldest Man Dies At 142, Performed Hajj More Than 40 Times, Leaves Behind 134...
Saudi Arabia's Oldest Man Dies At 142, Performed Hajj More Than 40 Times, Leaves Behind 134...
US Protest VIDEOS: Clash Erupts Between Protesters & Security Personnel After ICE Officials Shoot...
US Protest VIDEOS: Clash Erupts Between Protesters & Security Personnel After ICE Officials Shoot...
France To Open Consulate, Deploy Troops In Greenland Amid Rising Tensions Over US President Donald...
France To Open Consulate, Deploy Troops In Greenland Amid Rising Tensions Over US President Donald...