 Saudi Arabia's Oldest Man Dies At 142, Performed Hajj More Than 40 Times, Leaves Behind 134 Descendants- Man From Another Age!
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleSaudi Arabia's Oldest Man Dies At 142, Performed Hajj More Than 40 Times, Leaves Behind 134 Descendants- Man From Another Age!

Saudi Arabia's Oldest Man Dies At 142, Performed Hajj More Than 40 Times, Leaves Behind 134 Descendants- Man From Another Age!

Nasser Al Wadaei, believed to be Saudi Arabia’s oldest man, died at 142 in Riyadh. Born in the late 1800s, he witnessed the Kingdom’s transformation across generations. A deeply religious man, he reportedly performed Hajj over 40 times and married last at 110. He is survived by 134 descendants, leaving behind a remarkable legacy.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Saudi Arabia's Oldest Man Dies At Age Of 142, Performed Hajj More Than 40 Times, Leaves Behind 134 Descendants |

Nasser bin Radan Al Rashid Al Wadaei, widely believed to be the oldest man in Saudi Arabia, passed away in Riyadh on January 11, 2026, at the age of 142. If his age records are accurate, Al Wadaei was born in the late 1800s, decades before the modern Kingdom of Saudi Arabia came into existence, making him a rare living witness to the nation’s transformation across more than a century.

Born in the Dhahran Al Janoub region, Al Wadaei lived through the reign of multiple Saudi kings, beginning with King Abdulaziz, the founder of the Kingdom, and extending to the current rule of King Salman.

Family members and locals remembered him as a deeply religious man who placed faith and family at the centre of his life. According to relatives, Al Wadaei performed the Hajj pilgrimage more than 40 times, an extraordinary feat that marks his lifelong devotion to Islam.

His personal life was equally remarkable. Reports suggest that Al Wadaei married for the last time at the age of 110 and later welcomed a daughter. By the time of his death, he left behind an extensive family of 134 children and grandchildren, forming a multi-generational legacy.

FPJ Shorts
Bangladesh Cricket Board Removes Nazmul Islam As Head Of Finance Committee For Making Defamatory Remarks
Bangladesh Cricket Board Removes Nazmul Islam As Head Of Finance Committee For Making Defamatory Remarks
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 41.08% Voter Turnout Till 3.30 pm - Will It Surpass 2017 Numbers?
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 41.08% Voter Turnout Till 3.30 pm - Will It Surpass 2017 Numbers?
Jio Financial Services Q3 FY26 Profit At ₹269 Crore, Revenue At ₹901 Crore; Fair Value Gain Boosts Bottom Line
Jio Financial Services Q3 FY26 Profit At ₹269 Crore, Revenue At ₹901 Crore; Fair Value Gain Boosts Bottom Line
‘I’m Alive’: Indian Student’s Video From Iran Goes Viral As Unrest Grows, Safety Concerns Rise
‘I’m Alive’: Indian Student’s Video From Iran Goes Viral As Unrest Grows, Safety Concerns Rise
Read Also
In Pics: Shaksgam Valley, One Of The Most Inaccessible Places; Where Is It & Why Are Indian Not...
article-image

Funeral prayers were held in Dhahran Al Janoub, where over 7,000 people gathered to pay their final respects. He was later laid to rest in his home village of Al Rashid, marking the end of an era for many in the community.

Following the news of his death, social media across Saudi Arabia was filled with tributes. Many described Al Wadaei not just as a man who lived an exceptionally long life, but as a symbol of history itself, someone who bridged the past and present through lived experience rather than written records.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Saudi Arabia's Oldest Man Dies At 142, Performed Hajj More Than 40 Times, Leaves Behind 134...
Saudi Arabia's Oldest Man Dies At 142, Performed Hajj More Than 40 Times, Leaves Behind 134...
Who Is Talwiinder's Ex-Girlfriend? Goa-Based Model Who Left Cryptic Advice On Disha Patani's...
Who Is Talwiinder's Ex-Girlfriend? Goa-Based Model Who Left Cryptic Advice On Disha Patani's...
Bihu Festival 2026: Explore These Amazing Places In Assam On 'Rongali Bihu'
Bihu Festival 2026: Explore These Amazing Places In Assam On 'Rongali Bihu'
Mumbai BMC Elections Style: What Shraddha Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Hema Malini Wore To Cast Their...
Mumbai BMC Elections Style: What Shraddha Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Hema Malini Wore To Cast Their...
Kriti Sanon's Mehendi Is A Childhood Tribute To Sister Nupur Sanon; Check Out These Unseen Pictures
Kriti Sanon's Mehendi Is A Childhood Tribute To Sister Nupur Sanon; Check Out These Unseen Pictures