Saudi Arabia's Oldest Man Dies At 142, Performed Hajj More Than 40 Times, Leaves Behind 134 Descendants- Man From Another Age!

Saudi Arabia's Oldest Man Dies At Age Of 142, Performed Hajj More Than 40 Times, Leaves Behind 134 Descendants |

Nasser bin Radan Al Rashid Al Wadaei, widely believed to be the oldest man in Saudi Arabia, passed away in Riyadh on January 11, 2026, at the age of 142. If his age records are accurate, Al Wadaei was born in the late 1800s, decades before the modern Kingdom of Saudi Arabia came into existence, making him a rare living witness to the nation’s transformation across more than a century.

Born in the Dhahran Al Janoub region, Al Wadaei lived through the reign of multiple Saudi kings, beginning with King Abdulaziz, the founder of the Kingdom, and extending to the current rule of King Salman.

Family members and locals remembered him as a deeply religious man who placed faith and family at the centre of his life. According to relatives, Al Wadaei performed the Hajj pilgrimage more than 40 times, an extraordinary feat that marks his lifelong devotion to Islam.

His personal life was equally remarkable. Reports suggest that Al Wadaei married for the last time at the age of 110 and later welcomed a daughter. By the time of his death, he left behind an extensive family of 134 children and grandchildren, forming a multi-generational legacy.

Funeral prayers were held in Dhahran Al Janoub, where over 7,000 people gathered to pay their final respects. He was later laid to rest in his home village of Al Rashid, marking the end of an era for many in the community.

Following the news of his death, social media across Saudi Arabia was filled with tributes. Many described Al Wadaei not just as a man who lived an exceptionally long life, but as a symbol of history itself, someone who bridged the past and present through lived experience rather than written records.