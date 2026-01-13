In Pics: Shaksgam Valley, One Of The Most Inaccessible Places; Where Is It & Why Are Indian Not Allowed Here

By: Rutunjay Dole | January 13, 2026
Shaksgam Valley is also known as the Trans-Karakoram Tract. It lies north of the Karakoram range in a remote and high-altitude region.
The region shares borders with China’s Xinjiang to the north, PoK’s Northern Areas to the south and west, and the Siachen Glacier to the east.
It gets its name from the Shaksgam River, a major tributary of the Yarkand River flowing into China’s Xinjiang region.
A disputed territory, Shaksgam Valley lies within the Hunza-Gilgit region of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK).
The region is surrounded by some of the highest mountains, including K2, the world's second most tallest peak.
Because of its location, the valley holds major strategic and geopolitical significance for countries including India, China, and Pakistan.