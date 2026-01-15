'Remain Vigilant': India Issues Advisory For Citizens In Israel Amid Protests In Iran

Iran protests | X

New Delhi: India on Thursday issued an advisory for Indian nationals living in Israel. The embassy advised them to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to safety guidelines.

"In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals currently in Israel are advised to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and protocols issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command (https://www.oref.org.il/eng)"

Avoid Non-Essential Travel

The embassy has also advised Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Israel. In addition, it shared 24x7 emergency helpline numbers for Indians. In case of any emergency, Indian nationals may contact:

Telephone: +972-54-7520711; +972-54-3278392

E-mail: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in

India to Evacuate Citizens from Iran

Notably, as Iran remains in the midst of widespread protests, India is planning to evacuate its citizens starting Friday morning. More than 10,000 Indians are estimated to be currently residing in Iran.

On Wednesday, an advisory issued by the Indian embassy in Tehran urged Indian citizens in the country to leave Iran using any available means of transport. It also warned others against travelling to Iran until further notice.

Iran Protests

Protests erupted after the Iranian currency, the rial, witnessed a sharp fall in value late last month. What began as economic unrest has since transformed into a nationwide political movement across all 31 provinces. Human rights groups claim that at least 3,428 people have been killed in the crackdown so far. However, opposition-linked news website Iran International has claimed that at least 12,000 people were killed by Iranian security forces.

Canadian Citizen Killed

Meanwhile, Canada’s Foreign Minister Anita Anand on Thursday confirmed that a Canadian citizen has died in Iran during the ongoing anti-government protests.