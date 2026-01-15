MEA To Launch Evacuation Operation As Iran Crisis Worsens: Reports

PM

With violence and protests in Iran entering their 15th consecutive day, the situation in the country has turned extremely volatile, prompting the Indian government to begin preparations to evacuate its stranded nationals. Official sources said a special evacuation operation could be launched as early as Friday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is closely monitoring the evolving security situation and compiling data of Indian citizens who wish to return home. Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Tehran had advised nationals to use commercial flights. However, with Iran’s airspace currently closed to civilian aircraft, government intervention has become necessary. Special flights may now be deployed to facilitate safe evacuation.

Protests erupted after the Iranian currency, the rial, witnessed a sharp fall in value late last month. What began as economic unrest has since transformed into a nationwide political movement across all 31 provinces. Human rights groups claim that at least 3,428 people have been killed in the crackdown so far.

The deteriorating security environment has heightened concerns for foreign nationals, including Indians living in Iran. Compounding the problem, internet services have been suspended and phone networks are functioning intermittently. In response, officials at the Indian Embassy in Tehran are physically visiting different areas to establish contact with Indian students and citizens and assess their safety.