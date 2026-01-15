 MEA To Launch Evacuation Operation As Iran Crisis Worsens: Reports
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMEA To Launch Evacuation Operation As Iran Crisis Worsens: Reports

MEA To Launch Evacuation Operation As Iran Crisis Worsens: Reports

India is preparing a special evacuation operation to bring back citizens stranded in Iran as violence and protests continue for the 15th day. With commercial airspace closed, the MEA may deploy special flights. Embassy officials are reaching out in person amid communication disruptions, while monitoring deteriorating security conditions.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 06:56 PM IST
article-image
PM

With violence and protests in Iran entering their 15th consecutive day, the situation in the country has turned extremely volatile, prompting the Indian government to begin preparations to evacuate its stranded nationals. Official sources said a special evacuation operation could be launched as early as Friday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is closely monitoring the evolving security situation and compiling data of Indian citizens who wish to return home. Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Tehran had advised nationals to use commercial flights. However, with Iran’s airspace currently closed to civilian aircraft, government intervention has become necessary. Special flights may now be deployed to facilitate safe evacuation.

Read Also
India Issues First-Ever Advisory Asking All Nationals To Leave Iran Amid Escalating Tensions
article-image

Protests erupted after the Iranian currency, the rial, witnessed a sharp fall in value late last month. What began as economic unrest has since transformed into a nationwide political movement across all 31 provinces. Human rights groups claim that at least 3,428 people have been killed in the crackdown so far.

The deteriorating security environment has heightened concerns for foreign nationals, including Indians living in Iran. Compounding the problem, internet services have been suspended and phone networks are functioning intermittently. In response, officials at the Indian Embassy in Tehran are physically visiting different areas to establish contact with Indian students and citizens and assess their safety.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai Sees Around 50% Voter Turnout Amid Ink Controversy
BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai Sees Around 50% Voter Turnout Amid Ink Controversy
Magh Mela 2026: ‘Google Golden Baba’ Draws Crowds At Prayagraj Sangam With Gold-Adorned Appearance
Magh Mela 2026: ‘Google Golden Baba’ Draws Crowds At Prayagraj Sangam With Gold-Adorned Appearance
SEBI May Explore Regulating Unlisted Share Market: Tuhin Kanta Pandey
SEBI May Explore Regulating Unlisted Share Market: Tuhin Kanta Pandey
Mumbai Local Train Update: Special Traffic & Power Blocks On Panvel–Kalamboli For DFCC Project Girder Launch At Kalamboli
Mumbai Local Train Update: Special Traffic & Power Blocks On Panvel–Kalamboli For DFCC Project Girder Launch At Kalamboli

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Aisa Koi Veer Hai Duniya Mein': 50-Year-Old Man Brags After Catching Venomous Cobra In UP’s...
'Aisa Koi Veer Hai Duniya Mein': 50-Year-Old Man Brags After Catching Venomous Cobra In UP’s...
Magh Mela 2026: ‘Google Golden Baba’ Draws Crowds At Prayagraj Sangam With Gold-Adorned...
Magh Mela 2026: ‘Google Golden Baba’ Draws Crowds At Prayagraj Sangam With Gold-Adorned...
Indian Railways’ 52 Weeks, 52 Reforms: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Leads Passenger-Centric...
Indian Railways’ 52 Weeks, 52 Reforms: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Leads Passenger-Centric...
Uttar Pradesh: Hindu Raksha Dal Leader Pinky Chowdhary Released In Sword Distribution Case;...
Uttar Pradesh: Hindu Raksha Dal Leader Pinky Chowdhary Released In Sword Distribution Case;...
MEA To Launch Evacuation Operation As Iran Crisis Worsens: Reports
MEA To Launch Evacuation Operation As Iran Crisis Worsens: Reports