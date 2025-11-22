 Air India Passenger Dies After Medical Emergency On Vancouver-Kolkata-Delhi Flight
Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 06:31 PM IST
article-image
Air India | representative pic

Kolkata: A 70-year-old passenger died after complaining of chest pain and discomfort on an Air India flight operating from Vancouver to Delhi via Kolkata on Friday. The passenger has been identified as Dalbir Singh, a resident of Delhi. Singh was deboarded at around 9:15 pm at Kolkata Airport. The flight subsequently departed for Delhi at 10:10 pm with the remaining 176 passengers on board.

Singh was rushed to Charnok Hospital upon deplaning. However, doctors later declared him dead. His family was informed, and the body was shifted to RG Kar Medical College for a post-mortem examination.

Separate Incident

In a separate incident reported earlier in August 2025, a medical emergency occurred on an Air India flight from New Delhi to Bengaluru when a woman began “bleeding profusely” through her nose mid-air.

The pilot expedited the landing to ensure prompt medical assistance, touching down at Kempegowda International Airport 16 minutes ahead of schedule, where a doctor was already waiting to board and attend to the passenger.

Air India flight between India & China

Starting February 1, 2025, Air India will resume its non-stop flights between Delhi and Shanghai Pudong (PVG) , marking the airline's return to China after a nearly six-year suspension.

These flights will operate four times a week using Boeing 787-8 aircraft, featuring 18 business class and 238 economy class seats. This resumption comes amid renewed diplomatic ties between India and China and the resumption of direct air connectivity first started by Air India in October 2000.

