Matsya Utsav 2025: Alwar Set For Grand Expansion To Showcase Eastern Rajasthan’s Cultural Identity

Jaipur, Nov 22: Much like the Desert Festival, Pushkar Fair, and other celebrated cultural spectacles of Western Rajasthan, Eastern Rajasthan is also now poised to firmly establish its own cultural identity on the national stage. The state government has planned to expand the four - days Matsya Utsav starting from Sunday on an unprecedented scale this year.

Four-Day Matsya Utsav to Showcase Alwar’s Heritage

“Scheduled from November 23-26, the festival will not only celebrate Alwar’s rich historical legacy, natural heritage, traditional arts, folk culture, crafts, and cuisine, but will also mark a decisive step toward positioning Eastern Rajasthan alongside Western Rajasthan’s globally acclaimed cultural events,” said Tourism Commissioner Rukmani Riar.

Alwar Blends Mythology, History and Modern Growth

Alwar and its surrounding region represent a remarkable blend of mythology, history, and modern industrial growth. From the legendary Pandupol associated with the Mahabharata era to the sacred ascetic grounds of Saint Bharthari, the district holds a distinctive cultural identity in the state.

Alwar Emerging as Key Industrial Hub

Alwar is also one of Rajasthan’s fastest-growing industrial hubs. Leading companies in the automobile, electronics, medical–pharmaceutical, engineering, and steel sectors are making significant investments in the region. As a key segment of the Delhi–Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), Alwar is rapidly emerging as a major center for international industry and logistics.

Matsya Utsav 2025 to Present Alwar’s Multi-Dimensional Character

The Department of Tourism, Rajasthan, is now set to present this multidimensional character to the nation through Matsya Utsav 2025. Over four days, grand traditional processions—featuring folk ensembles, cultural tableaux, musicians, and dancers—will animate the city’s prominent tourist locations, offering a vibrant reimagining of Alwar’s cultural and historical splendor.

Exclusive craft and food bazaars will highlight local handicrafts, clay and paper pottery, textile traditions, and the region’s famed culinary delights.

Events to Include Yoga, Exhibitions, Competitions and Night Tourism

Yoga sessions, Sariska-themed photography exhibitions, kite showcases, children’s traditional competitions, choral performances, folk dances and music evenings will further enrich the festival landscape. Night tourism experiences—integrating the city’s historic havelis, temples, museums and panoramic heritage sites—will introduce a new dimension to Alwar’s tourism potential.